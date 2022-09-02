DANBURY — Chance Barlow was confident in his Danbury Panthers before Week 1.
Now he is eager to keep that momentum going with that same gang.
The Panthers (1-0) pummeled Louise last week to the tune of 51-11 for the team’s first road win since beating Hull-Daisetta on Sept. 10, 2021, as Danbury will look to go 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2018 when they host Anderson-Shiro at 7 p.m. today at Humber Field.
“We came out, and we didn’t flinch,” Danbury coach Chance Barlow said. “We brought the intensity and were definitely the more physical team through all four quarters. We have a lot to clean up, and we are nowhere near what we can be.”
The Panthers dominated the run game, producing 374 yards on the ground, led by senior back Kamrin McKinney with 68 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns.
Rounding out the rushing numbers were Trent Peltier, who rushed for 51 yards and two scores; Mason Ahart with 83 yards on two carries and a touchdown; Jase Reioux with 39 yards and a touchdown; Trayvon Waddy with 66 yards on three carriers; and Caleb Warren with four yards.
“That was awesome,” Barlow said. “We had freshmen running wild, and we had Kamrin McKinney who broke the game open for us. Then we had (Trent) Peltier, and Trayvon Waddy carry the load really well, too. We even had our freshman quarterback get into the end zone.”
Michael Goudy is QB1 for Barlow’s team, like Cooper Lynch when he was inserted under center entering last season. Goudy also scored twice, finishing with 63 yards on 12 carries.
“Mason Ahart and Jace Flora will still get reps,” Barlow said. “I’ll use Goudy all over the field, but right now, he is our QB1, and I think he is our best bet on offense.
“He is a playmaker; he was making plays with his arm, too.”
Goudy was listed with throwing one touchdown, but the senior would have had another one had it not been called back. He finished 6-of-8 for 97 yards.
“We didn’t have to throw the ball that much, but when we did, we were very efficient with it,” Goudy said.
Barlow can still use Goudy anywhere on the field.
“It makes it hard for the defense,” Barlow said. “They have to defend an extra runner and someone who can throw the ball, too. He can break contain when you think they have everything bottled, and he is out there making plays with his feet.
“We had a couple of busted assignments, but Goudy being a better athlete than most of the dudes on defense, still got his 8 (yards). That has to be so frustrating for a defensive coordinator when he coaches them up right, they do what they are supposed to, and he still gives up 8 or 9 yards.”
Barlow categorizes Anderson-Shiro as a physical, two-dimensional team, much like his team, he said.
The Fighting Owls are coming off a 21-12 loss to Hearne last week. Last year’s team was 2-8 overall and 0-6 in District 12-3A, D-II to snap their three-year streak of making the playoffs. Under the direction of Brad Hodges, the team returns 19 players and 14 starters.
Quarterback Jordan Coronado leads the team with talented receivers Ty Sechelski, Layne Sherwin — a second team all-district selection — and Pedro Martinez. Coronado passed for 1,018 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 483 and seven scores on the ground last season. The team may also use Coronado and Connor Daley at quarterback in a game.
“They might not be as big as Louise, but they do a better job passing the ball; their skill positions have a little more experience on the outside. They have two good receivers and a quarterback who zips it,” Barlow said. “So this is going to be an awesome challenge for us.”
While the team is young with eight seniors, many players have experience playing varsity in their sophomore seasons.
“They are a little bit bigger up front, but we’re used to that,” Barlow said. “They run a 4-3. Hopefully, if they run a five-man box, we can pound it down their throats, but I am not anticipating that. I am anticipating a seven-man box.
“They have the Louise film, so they are going to emphasize stopping the run, and this will be a great opportunity for us to spread them out with our pass attack. And if they don’t respect our run game, then we will run it down their throats.”
Danbury started 2-0 in six of the last 13 seasons, including 2018, 2016 and 2013 — that team had the best start in program history with a 7-0 mark — 2012, 2010 and 2008. The Panthers hope to be the seven team in the last 14 years and keep their momentum going.
“That would be huge for us and a huge confidence builder,” Barlow said. “When we took it to Louise, the locker room was great. Our Monday and Tuesday practice was awesome, and we got after it. We want to build off this momentum.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.