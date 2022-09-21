ANGLETON
Any hurdle that was in Angleton’s way, the Ladycats jumped over it.
Trailing 6-0 to begin a set, committing several serving errors or lapses on defense — it didn’t matter — the Ladycats were able to regroup when head coach Cheyenne Lansford would call a timeout to rally her team and make the proper adjustments.
The Ladycats never lost momentum, propelling them to their first district win of the season with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-20 sweep Tuesday night over Texas City at Angleton High School.
It was the first meeting between the two as members of District 18-5A.
The Ladycats (1-2, 8-11) got out to a blistering 9-2 start in Set 1, with a pair of aces from sophomore setter Lily Soliz and kills from sophomore Paige Smith.
Texas City (0-3, 5-8) responded, scoring nine of the next 11 points and forcing an Angleton timeout.
A theme throughout the night would be settling down and ensuring the momentum stayed in the Ladycats’ favor.
“I think we’re doing a pretty good job of being able to make adjustments quickly,” Lansford said.
Texas City took their first lead, 20-19, but a key block from senior Lee’Andra Foston helped Angleton regain the lead, one they would relinquish for the rest of the set, holding on 26-24.
Foston was impacting the game near the net early and often with a game-high eight blocks.
“Sometimes I feel a bit like I’m not in the right spot, like I need to get there a bit faster, but as far as blocking, I think it was easier for me tonight,” she said.
Like the first set, Angleton came out with the lead, 5-2, aided by three Texas City errors. This time, the Ladycats would not give up a lead, scoring five of the last six points in the set.
After a long volley, Smith lined herself up in the middle of the court and smashed over a kill. The bench rose alongside the fans as it brought Angleton up two sets.
“It is just really exciting because it’s the final kill and final point, and so it’s like a great feeling to have,” Smith said.
Texas City came out of the third set, nailing the first six points and forcing Lansford to call a timeout. Just like they did the entire match, the Ladycats responded.
“We understand how quickly we need to rotate. We understand the importance of getting out of a deficit and not allowing deficits,” Lansford said. “So when I call timeouts, I try to be strategic about telling them exactly what to do in order to get the next point to change momentum.”
Angleton scored the next five, helped out by a few Texas City services errors. A kill from outside hitter Brooklyn Smith and senior setter Chelsea Owens helped gain the lead, and the last time the lead changed hands.
After being down six, the Ladycats outscored the Stingarees, 25-14, to complete the sweep.
The duo of Smith and Foston completed the game, with Foston earning a kill and a block.
Smith’s game-ending spike created a sense of Deja Vu of the second set sunk when her shot bounced off a Texas City player’s shoulder and landed out of bounds to seal the win.
Angleton controlled the net all night as Smith and Foston combined for 11 blocks while Texas City did not record a single stop.
Smith led the Ladycats with eight kills and added a pair of blocks.
“I think that when we ran our offense, we did a great job of swinging and finishing the point,” Lansford said. “I think that we’re working a lot harder to be in the right spot and be in the right positioning as far as defense goes, and we’re being a lot smarter at the net when we’re hitting.”
Three Angleton players added seven kills, with the trio of senior outside hitter Sydney Moseley, Owens and Foston.
Four Ladycats recorded at least an ace, with Soliz and senior defensive setter Caylee Berg getting two.
Smith and Foston want to improve positioning, get to the net sooner and react to the opposing team quicker.
“I would like for us to be better readers and more proactive rather than reactive on the court,” Lansford said.
The Ladycats return to the court at 7 p.m. Friday on the road against Manvel.
