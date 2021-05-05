Danbury vs. Hempstead basketball
Buy Now

Danbury junior Owen Machacek (3) was named as a District 24-3A first-team selection.

 JENNA KIESER/Facts file photo

The Danbury Panthers went 2-12 in District 24-3A but didn’t wind up in the cellar of the eight-team district. Their two victories were against Harmony a month apart.

Still, a few Panthers made the all-district list, selected by district coaches.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.