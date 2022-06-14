The Brazoria County Pan-American Golf Association has a civic duty to help throughout the community, namely students who attend Brazosport College.
Now the chapter is helping one of its own.
The association is hosting the Robert “Bobby” Garcia Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Freeport Municipal Golf Course.
Garcia has been an active member of the PAGA for at least 10 years but suffered a stroke about two and half months ago, and has not been able to work since, said Jim Luna, Brazoria County Pan American Golf Association tournament director.
“He is doing better, but he has a lot of rehab left to go,” Luna said. “He is a carpenter by trade, and he hasn’t been able to do that, so it has been hard on him, so I decided we should help him.”
The two-person scramble will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $75 per golfer, and there will be a cash payout for first, second and third-place teams.
“It’s something that I have told people from the very beginning, and I am sure it has been said in many households … ‘Today for Bobby, who knows, maybe tomorrow for one of us,’” Luna said.
The chapter was going to give Garcia a grant to help him get by but didn’t feel that would be enough money, Luna said. Instead, Luna approached Freeport Municipal Golf Course General Manager Brian Dybala to help raise funds.
“He has always been good about helping us with these things,” Luna said. “And he allowed us to have a golf tournament.”
To help put on a fundraiser of this scale, Luna sought help from Garcia’s brother, Lee, who is active in the community even after moving away from the area, Luna said. Lee has experience running golf tournaments, including being a part of a charity golf outing for the Dallas Cowboys, Luna said.
“When I called him, his family was excited that we were doing this for Bobby, so they got on board,” Luna said.
Twenty-four teams were signed up as of last week, and the goal is to have 50 squads for Saturday’s outing. There will be two teams per tee box, and each duo will switch score cards, Luna said.
Two flights of first- second- and third-place finishers will get paid a total of $1,200 in cash payouts, Luna said. The first-place team will receive $125 per golfer, second place will be $100 and third place will receive $75 each.
“We are going to put the teams in handicap order,” Luna said. “When the tournament ends, we will have two sets of winners each for gross and net scores.”
While the chapter gears up for its outing, it is looking for donations and volunteers.
The Victoria chapter has made a monetary donation, Luna said, and items have been donated for a raffle, including a golf bag and eight rounds of free golf at the Freeport Golf Course courtesy of Dybala, Luna said.
The Brazoria County Pan-American Golf Association was established in July 2006 to promote the game of golf and to establish an environment to enjoy camaraderie and competition between our fellow golfers. Each association around the country has a civic duty, Luna said. The Brazoria County chapter donates funds to students in need at Brazosport College.
Those interested in participating can sign up the day of, but Luna advises people to call or email ahead of time. For information about the tournament or to donate, call Luna at 979-665-1923 or email Victor Castillo at vc7169@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.