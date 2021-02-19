FRIENDSWOOD
The Angleton Ladycats and Friendswood Lady Mustangs combined for 54 turnovers in the UIL Class 5A Region III area round of the basketball playoffs Friday.
In the end, the Lady Mustangs used the home crowd to advance to the quarterfinals with a 47-43 victory.
Despite the loss for Angleton, the Ladycats were back in the playoffs for the first time in a couple of seasons.
Because of the extreme weather, neither team had been able to practice leading up to the game.
“It was hard not practicing but they had to go through the same thing,” Angleton Ladycat head coach Robert Robinson said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of relaying to the kids what we needed to do with our scouting report. Even the Friendswood coach mentioned that we were well prepared for them. But our kids worked their tails off all year long and I appreciate all of them that stuck it out. I told them to hold their heads high because this is the first senior class that’s won a playoff round in a while so that is something that they can be proud of. And for the underclassmen, I told them they can use this as motivation for next year.”
The contest was in question throughout the 32 minutes though the Lady Mustangs did have its largest lead at 11 points to start the third period.
Holding an eight point lead, 37-29 going into the final eight minutes, the Ladycats made a run with senior Selena Chaney draining an 18-foot jumper to cut the deficit, 39-35. But sophomore post, Kamila Yunus hit a short jumper from the wing for Friendswood, 41-35 to go back up by six.
It was a very testy contest as tempers came to a head when Angleton’s K’mory Price-Nealy threw an elbow at Rakel Hutchinson with 3:27 remaining. Hutchinson sank one of two free throws for a 44-39 lead.
With under three minutes left, Chaney found Savanna Lopez for a short jumper from the wing, 44-41. On the ensuing play there was a tussle for a loose ball on Friendswood’s offensive side of the court and after a foul was called on Angleton the clock operator failed to stop the clock, allowing at least 30 to 40 precious seconds to tick off. When the referees finally noticed they only adjusted the clock back to 1:38.
But at times it just seemed like the Ladycats hurt themselves with turnovers or fouls, especially late.
“I just would have hoped that they would have quit turning the ball over and the main thing was that we were successful in penetrating the basket,” Robinson said. “They were fouling us just about every time we drove but either we turned the ball over or just didn’t do enough of the penetrating. I just wish we could have gotten the ball more to the middle of the paint because it just seemed like good things happened there for us.”
Friendswood opened the game with a 9-3 run thanks to Angleton’s ability to not hold onto the ball. With 2:12 left in the period, the Ladycats were only 2-of-8 from the field with six turnovers. Lady Mustangs’ junior guard Jocelyn Green made some important shots and finished the period with an uncontested drive, giving Friendswood a 13-6 lead.
In the second quarter, the Ladycats finally settled down long enough to tie the game at 18-18 as Price-Nealy grabbed an offensive rebound and put the ball back in the hoop and was fouled. She completed the three-point play but that didn’t last long as Myklyn Newsom hit a big trey from the top of the key, 21-18 as they finished on a 9-2 run going into the locker room.
“We just hurt ourselves by turning the ball over too many times,” Robinson said.
By halftime, the Ladycats had 16 turnovers. Angleton never led in the contest.
Chaney led the Ladycats with 11 points; MyQuesha Wilkerson tossed in 10 points with eight rebounds; Garcia scored eight with Price-Nealy and junior point guard Meshivia Mayberry each with three points. Angleton finished the campaign at 11-9 overall.
Friendswood (20-4) was led by Green’s 16 points as the Lady Mustangs will move onto face either Foster or Barbers Hill next week.
