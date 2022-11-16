ANGLETON — It’s deja vu for the Wildcats against a program that has had a ton of success the previous season.
Angleton (9-2) will face College Station (9-2) in a Class 5A, D-I, Region 3 Area round game at 7 p.m. Friday at Cy Fair FCU Stadium in Cypress.
Last year, the Wildcats’ season ended at the hands of Cedar Park, a team that played in the 2020 state championship game.
College Station is coming off a championship game appearance in 2021, and Angleton coach Jason Brittain said there are a lot of similarities between the two opponents.
“Mentally, I don’t think it’s gonna be a shock for them, whereas last year, it was so new to them,” he said. “They’re playing the school with a lot of prestige. They just played in the state championship. And I think just going through that game, it’s gonna help them have more comfort coming into this.”
The Cougars are coming off a 37-19 win over Wagner.
Angleton is looking to advance to its first region quarterfinal game since its state semifinal run in 2017. Having so many returners could translate to another long postseason run, Brittain said.
“We have a bunch of kids that played that game last year, so I think getting back to this round against a really good opponent, and it’s very similar,” Brittain said.
Angleton’s offense has evolved throughout the year, and younger players have developed significant roles, including six receivers with at least 100 yards and three rushers gaining at least 300 yards.
“As each week that we go, those younger guys or guys that have not been on the varsity level or played a whole lot yet, they’re just gaining experience,” Brittain said. “So once you do that, they can play faster, they have a better understanding, and the game will be slower for them.
“We’ve seen those guys, less experienced guys later in the season, as they get more experienced, start to show up more.”
College Station has faced adversity to get to this point. In three of the last four games, the Cougars trailed by double-digits — winning two of those games.
After falling behind 21-0 to A&M Consolidated, the Cougars outscored the Tigers 38-7. In last week’s bidistrict game, they trailed 12-0 to Wagner, but a five-touchdown effort from the running game gave them the victory.
“We know that there could be ups and downs throughout the game and gotta be able to handle those,” Brittain said.
The Cougars are not new to success, playing in three state championship games over the past 10 years. The College Station program has a winning attitude and winning pedigree, Britain said.
“We know it as a team, and they’ve got the prestige, they’ve got the competence they know they expect to win football games,” he said.
Angleton has dealt with quality running backs throughout the year, and it will not be different against Cougars’ sophomore Ayden Martinez-Brown. After not starting the first few games, he has been the workhorse who led the district with 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Brittain believes using appropriate disguises and mismatches can help Angleton handle the talented back.
“We have got to be giving different looks, he said. “You got to be able to put extra guys in the box, and you have to have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C because this is what they do.”
The Cougars are led by quarterback Arrington Maiden, who has thrown for 1,436 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for three scores. Jackson Verdugo leads the receiving corps with five touchdowns.
“He is a big-body kid who has been making a lot of plays for them at wide receiver,” Brittain said.
College Station had to defend the pass just five times last week, as Wagner stuck to the ground game with 49 carries for 248 yards. Angleton rushed for 280 yards and five touchdowns in its 57-6 win over Houston Madison last week.
“We are just gonna have to show up, we have to execute, and when it comes down to it, you have to block and tackle and it’s back to the basics,” Brittain said.
The basics have gotten Angleton this far, and a win Friday would give the Wildcats double-digit wins in a season for the first time since 2017.
“It’s a beautiful facility in the Berry Center, has a coliseum style, and one of the best football facilities in the state of Texas, so we’re excited about going there,” Brittain said. “It’s not a huge trip for our fans, but they need to bundle up as we expect it to be in the 40s during the game.”
In the teams’ lone matchup, Angleton defeated College Station, 28-22, in a 2015 region quarterfinal game.
The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner between Magnolia and Georgetown in the quarterfinal round next week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.