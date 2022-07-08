Swimmers from the Lake Jackson Swim Team competed at the Coastal Cities Aquatic Association championship meet June 25 at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium in Rosenberg.
In the combined team score, Lake Jackson finished runner-up with 683 points, West of the Brazos placed fourth with 362.5 points and Freeport was ninth with 22. Lake Jackson girls finished second with 399.5 points and the boys third with 283.5, while the West of the Brazos girls team scored 204.5 for fourth place, and the boys took fifth with 158. Freeport girls finished ninth with 16, and the boys took ninth with six points.
Swimmers will now compete at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Region I meet July 16 in Texas City.
The top three times from each event at regional will advance to the TAAF State Games of Texas from July 21-24 in Corpus Christi.
Lake Jackson had 25 swimmers win at Rosenberg.
In the relays, the quartet of Seth Collins, Ryan Hood, Derek Gonzalez and Dresden Hoard won the 8U 100-yard medley with a time of 1:42.52 and the girls 11-12 200-yard medley team of Adalyn Garza, Sierra Bracken, Clara Bracken and Emerson Montgomery finished with a top time of 2:25.90.
In individual events, winners included Taylor Tynslee, 8U, 50 free, 42.27, 25 butterfly, 20.83 and 100 IM, 1:45.36; Gonzalez, 8U, 50 freestyle, 37.71, 25 backstroke, 20.79 and 25 butterfly, 21.09; Adysen Payne, 9-10, 50 freestyle, 33.26 and 25 freestyle, 15.95; William Arguello, 6U 25 backstroke, 36.27; Carson Pyeatt, 11-12, 50 backstroke, 37.96 and 100 IM, 1:20.06; Sarah Gambrel, 15-18, 50 backstroke, 31.27 and 50 freestyle, 27.27; Sierra Bracken, 11-12, 50 backstroke, 41.36; Montgomery, 11-12, 50 butterfly, 35.54 and 100 IM, 1:18.39; Grant Challenger, 11-12, 50 butterfly, 40.45 and 50 freestyle, 32.69; Cade White, 6U, 25 freestyle, 24.73; Noah Moreno, 9-10, 25 freestyle, 15.95 and 100 IM, 1:41.78; Benjamin Albarran, 13-14, 200 freestyle, 2:36.78; and Ben Latta, 15-18, 200 freestyle, 1:54.19.
The top six finishers for each team are listed, starting with the girls.
Placing second were Camila Gonzalez, 9-10, 25 backstroke, 19.73 and 25 freestyle, 16.36; Montgomery, 11-12, 50 breaststroke, 41.41; Agan, 15-18, 50 breaststroke, 35.36 and 100 IM, 1:09.49; Clara Bracken, 11-12, 50 butterfly, 36.30; Payne, 9-10, 100 IM, 1:34.17; Sierra Bracken, 11-12, 100 IM, 1:23.70; Garza, 11-12, 200 freestyle, 2:42.12; Julia Wilkinson, 13-14, 200 freestyle, 2:36.78; Evelyn Garza, Gonzalez, Madeline Parrett and Payne, 9-10, 100 freestyle relay, 1:08.04; Jones, Michelle Ebey, Reese Cline and Wilkinson, 13-14, 200 freestyle, 2:31.06; and Audrey James, Evelyn Cline, Hudson Quinn and Lainey Ponzi, 9-10, 100 medley relay, 1:31.91 third, Garza, 11-12, 100 freestyle, 1:14.17 and 50 backstroke, 37.98; Garza, 9-10, 25 breaststroke, 24.25; Peyton Montgomery, 8U, 25 butterfly, 27.72; Quinn, 9-10, 25 butterfly, 18.29; Wilkinson, 13-14, 50 butterfly, 36.85; Anna Reuschle, 15-18, 50 butterfly, 33.88; Gonzalez, 9-10, 100 IM, 1:36.10; and Caelyn White, Charlotte Guffey, Caitlin Parrett and Montgomery, 8U, 100 freestyle relay, 1:44.60; fourth, Wilkinson, 13-14, 100 freestyle, 1:10.84; Clara Bracken, 11-12, 50 backstroke, 38.59; Quinn, 9-10, 25 freestyle, 16.64; Cline, 9-10, 100 freestyle, 1:33.66; Sierra Bracken, 11-12, 200 freestyle, 2:49.50; and Caylee White, Olivia Guffey, Callie Hipp and Core Albarran, 11-12, 200 freestyle relay, 2:39.94; fifth, White, 11-12, 100 freestyle, 1:22.31 and 50 butterfly, 41.22; Cline, 9-10, 25 breaststroke, 24.38; Ebey, 13-14, 50 breaststroke, 53.49; Montgomery, 7-8, 25 freestyle, 21.20; Bracken, 11-12, 50 freestyle, 34.80; Allie Jones, 13-14, 50 freestyle, 34.39; Quinn, 9-10, 100 IM, 1:44.21; Audrey James, 9-10, 100 freestyle, 1:37.26; and Reuschle, 15-18, 200 freestyle, 2:27.27; sixth, Brylynn Crowder, 7-8, 50 freestyle, 51.56; Madeline Parrett, 9-10, 25 breaststroke, 25.18; Cline, 9-10, 25 butterfly, 22.39; Garza, 9-10, 25 freestyle, 17.07; and Albarran, 11-12, 50 freestyle, 36.15 and 200 freestyle, 2:59.29.
Second-placers in the boys division were Albarran, 13-14, 100 freestyle, 58.09 and 50 freestyle, 26.15; Grayson Quinn, 6U, 25 backstroke, 39.95; Pyeatt, 11-12, 50 breaststroke, 40.53; Trey Ponzi, 15-18, 50 breaststroke, 32.62 and 100 IM, 1:03.59; Latta, 15-18, 50 freestyle, 23.76; Caleb Tucker, 9-10, 100 IM, 1:43.41; Challenger, 11-12, 100 IM, 1:31.20; and Jonathan Wilkinson, 13-14, 200 freestyle, 2:36.78; third, Collins, 8U, 25 breaststroke, 31.11; Luke Collins, 9-10, 25 breaststroke, 24.60; Moreno, 9-10, 25 butterfly, 19.62; Latta, 15-18, 50 butterfly, 25.56; Arguello, 6U, 25 freestyle, 32.52; and White, Quinn, Alexander Baldridge and Parker Perkins, 8U, 100 freestyle relay, 1:50.68; fourth, Ryan Hood, 8U, 25 breaststroke, 31.39; Tucker, 9-10, 25 freestyle, 17.08; and Jackson Perkins, 9-10, 100 freestyle, 1:46.72; fifth, Wilkinson, 13-14, 100 freestyle, 1:07.01 and 50 breaststroke, 41.51; Crowder, 7-8, 25 backstroke, 25.88; and Quinn, 6U, 25 freestyle, 34.23; and sixth, Hood, 7-8, 50 freestyle, 51.07; Drew Hood, 6U, 25 backstroke, 45.30; Tucker, 9-10, 25 breaststroke, 25.43; and Seth Collins, 7-8, 25 freestyle, 21.13.
