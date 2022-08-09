DANBURY
Tuesday night’s volleyball opener saw two coaches begin the season with their new teams.
The similarities stopped there.
Danbury’s firepower at the net kept Columbia on its heels and forced the Lady ’Necks into unforced errors as the Lady Panthers won their home opener 25-13, 25-21, 28-30, 25-7.
“It’s hard to go up against a team that works well together, and that’s what our girls did,” Danbury coach Kevyn Trammell said. “Even when we lost a player, we put someone in who doesn’t normally play that position — she plays the back row instead of the front row — but we worked well together, and it’s hard to beat a team that does that.”
The Lady Panthers (1-0) opened Tuesday’s match with wins in the first two games. Columbia jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third set when Danbury’s Emma Farish left the game because of an injury. The Lady Panthers did not let Farish’s injury slow them down as they turned the deficit into a back-and-forth affair before the Lady ’Necks claimed the third game.
However, Danbury broke a 3-3 score in set 4, went on a 16-3 run courtesy of seven Columbia errors, and eventually won the set by a large margin.
“We were definitely heavy on errors,” Columbia head coach Alyssa Laker said. “I think the communication stopped when we walked through the door. It was a lack of communication, and it starts there.”
Danbury’s runs in the first two games helped give the Lady Panthers the 2-0 lead.
With the first game tied at 11, Jesse Garner served the next six points, including two aces, to put Danbury ahead, 17-11.
After a Hayley Broussard kill, Lexi Fief regained serve and netted the next 12 points to get within game point, and Danbury eventually took Game 1.
Columbia jumped out to a 3-0 lead to open the second game, but Danbury enjoyed another run, with Brynlee Auer serving four points in a row to give the Lady Panthers a 5-3 lead.
A Garner kill, three Columbia errors and an ace produced the points for Danbury.
Columbia kept the Lady Panthers within distance, trailing 8-7, but a kill gave Madysun Carrigan the serve, and the freshman ripped off five consecutive points to push the Danbury lead to 14-7.
The Lady ’Necks were within three, 22-19, late in the game, following an ace by Katie Arnold. Danbury held on following a kill by Lexi Cappadona, a Rylynn Maynard serve that went long for Columbia and a net violation on the Lady ’Necks.
The Lady ’Necks had the largest lead of the night with a 7-1 advantage in Game 3 after Farish left with an injury.
However, senior Sadie Meeks willed the Lady Panthers back with a block at the net, a hit that Columbia did not return and a block on Columbia serve to lead, 10-8. Carrigan was serving during that 5-0 run for the Lady Panthers, picking up back-to-back aces.
“Sadie is stepping up as a leader for our team on and off the court,” Trammell said. “And it shows with her play. She is going after balls in the back row, and in the front row, she is going after what she wants.”
The seesaw game finally ended when Columbia regained serve on a kill error, and a shot over the net put the Lady Panthers out of the system as the Lady ’Necks extended the match with a 30-28 win.
“Once they found a way to communicate, it made it easier,” Laker said. “The girls who were willing and ready to show up showed up and did their part. But to be successful for the entire match, everybody has to show up.”
Danbury’s offense came alive in Game 4 with kills by Garner, Auer and Meeks to help the Lady Panthers build a 7-4 advantage.
Leading 9-5, Frankie Vrazel regained serve and helped push Danbury’s advantage to 15-5. The junior registered a pair of aces, Meeks recorded a block and, eventually, a kill on the same volley and Columbia committed three errors during the run.
After Katelynn Lewis’ serve was long to give Meeks the serve, Columbia committed another three errors to allow Danbury to push the lead to 19-6. Auer served the final five points of the match, recording an ace, a Garner kill and two hits not returned by Columbia to end the game.
“We put them away in that fourth set,” Trammell said with a smile. “We are not going to shy away from that.
“It didn’t surprise me because that is what I was expecting, but was I happy? Absolutely, and I wanted to keep it up. Those first two sets, I thought, ‘OK, that’s what I prayed for.’”
The Lady ’Necks will look to rebound Thursday and Saturday in the Ganado Tournament. Columbia (0-1) will have a home game in between Friday against Randle.
Danbury will also play in the Ganado Tournament this weekend.
