ANGLETON
The Angleton Wildcats are off to a good start to the 2022-23 basketball season, and senior Majestic Ford is at the forefront of the early success.
“I feel like I am a leader, but I also feel like everyone on this team could play that role,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if I get hot or anybody else gets hot; we can all deliver.”
The 6-foot-1 Wildcat guard has big aspirations this season before he moves on from Angleton.
His personal goal is to score 1,000 career points, and from a team perspective, he wants the Wildcats to finish as District 18-5A champions and advance to the third round of the playoffs.
The Wildcats finished 9-7 for fourth in the district standings last season and were two points from advancing to the regional tournament after falling to Nederland, 64-63, in the area round of the postseason.
The three-year varsity player is doing everything he can to meet those goals this year.
In his most productive year, he averaged 11.2 points per game last season, which saw him score 313 points in 28 games en route to first-team honors on the All-District 24-5A team. He enters play today with 667 career points and has 180 points in just 14 games this season.
“My personal goal is getting 1,000 career points, but I’m not worried about that; I just want to win games and get better at the game,” he said.
Ford is second on the team in points per game at 12.9, behind sophomore Braydon Campbell’s 13.4. Ford has scored in double figures in all but four games this season, including 20 points three times. His 56 percent mark from the floor is a career-best.
“I think it is my confidence and all of the hard work that I have put in,” he said. “My mentality has changed. I think the strength of my game is being able to score when I need to, but if I see the open man, I can find him, too.”
Playing basketball runs in the Ford family.
The Wildcat senior’s grandfather played basketball and his cousin, Keon Edwards, is a sophomore guard for the University of Milwaukee basketball team after transferring from Nebraska. Having family ties in basketball inspired Ford to play the game to the best of his ability, he said. Ford wants to continue playing basketball at the collegiate level and the pros.
“I want to go as far as I can,” Ford said.
While he has shown to be the team leader, he is also confident in his teammates’ ability to get the job done.
A good example was the Wildcats’ 63-49 win against Brazoswood before the Thanksgiving break.
The Wildcats rallied after a four-point second quarter with a 40-22 outscoring in the second half to solidify a 63-49 victory. Ford finished with 14 points and Myalek Woods, days removed from playing football, scored 14. Kwame Roy, another Wildcat sophomore, added 10 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Aside from Ford and Campbell, Roy averages 11 points, and Woods averages 12.1 points per game.
“It all starts with team ball,” Ford said. “We all share the ball, we get our kids open, and they’ve been able to knock down shots.”
Ford attended various camps throughout the summer, including an elite camp at the University of Incarnate Word, the TX Takeover Elite competition in May and the Rucker on Wood tournament in August. Ford prides himself on having an unmatched work ethic, and so far, it is making a difference in his game.
“In the offseason, I’ve been working on weights in the morning and my skill set and IQ work, and I’ll watch film in my room,” Ford said. “With all of the possibilities that I have, I want to be able to change my environment for me and my family and go as far as I can go.
