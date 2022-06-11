When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
Recent Sweeny graduate Corie Byrd can attest to that.
The Lady Dog pitcher overcame three years of injuries by achieving the best year in her final high school season, culminating in her team finishing state runner-up.
Her grit, determination and play on the diamond afforded her The Facts’ most valuable player as part of its All-Southern Brazoria County softball teams for 2022.
Byrd’s laundry list of injuries included her forearm and throwing shoulder during her freshman year. She began experiencing shin pain during her sophomore year, which was cut short because of COVID-19. The pain intensified during her junior season, eventually leading to a life-changing decision heading into her senior year.
“I played all the way that season leading up to the first district game and then didn’t pitch at all,” she said of her junior season. “I was supposed to come back at the beginning of the playoffs, but then I got COVID, and I was out for that.”
Byrd was diagnosed with exertional compartment syndrome, a serious condition involving increased pressure in a muscle compartment caused by repetitive motion. It can lead to muscle and nerve damage and problems with blood flow, according to the National Library of Health.
“My muscle didn’t have any room to breathe,” she said. “It is like it is trapped in this tube, which is supposed to expand for the muscle to grow, but that tube was not expanding. My muscle was stuck.
“Every time I landed on it or ran, it would put pressure on the leg and cause pain.”
Leading up to her senior year, Byrd made tweaks in her mechanics to see if that would relieve any pain, but it never did as Byrd pitched through the pain over the summer.
“I would pitch a game, and the next day, I couldn’t even walk. It was frustrating, to say the least,” she said.
The procedure Byrd underwent is called fasciotomy, which involves cutting open the inflexible tissue encasing each of the affected muscle compartments to relieve the pressure, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Surgery seemed like the only option for Byrd, despite the unknown. The other option was to continue doing tests and rehab, but that was not proving to help in the year-plus that she had been dealing with the injury, she said. Byrd visited at least three hospitals, saw chiropractors and sports medicine doctors and tried cryotherapy. Byrd estimated she saw about 30 doctors before electing for surgery.
“We got home from the doctor’s appointment, we talked to my dad about it, prayed about it and decided to have the surgery,” Byrd said. “I trusted God and got it over with.”
The recovery time is about two and a half to three months for a full recovery, Byrd said. The pitcher had the procedure Jan. 24, and 22 days later, she pitched in Game 2 of the season-opening doubleheader Feb. 15 against Ganado. Her stat line read 11 strikeouts and one hit over 4 1/3 innings.
It was like she never had the surgery, she said, and the rest is history.
“We made the hard decision to have the surgery, and it scared me that I wasn’t going to be able to start my senior year on time or even get to play at all because we didn’t know if this was actually going to fix it, which it did and we are very thankful for,” Byrd said. “Once we realized it was fixed, I went into it thinking that this is basically my only full year of high school softball. I wanted to go into it with everything I had and see where we would end up. And we did pretty dang good.”
Byrd accounted for nearly half of Sweeny’s victories with a 15-6 record, 213 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA. She was stellar in the playoffs with a 6-3 mark and one save in 64 2/3 innings. Byrd surrendered 18 runs on 35 hits and struck out 80 batters en route to the UIL Class 4A State Softball Championship game. She was the winning pitcher in winner-take-all contests, including a two-hit, nine-strikeout gem against top-ranked Sinton in a Region IV quarterfinal, and Byrd was voted the top utility player in Class 4A for her play at the state tournament.
“It was amazing,” she said of her senior season. “It was a blessing that I got to play my senior year, and this team was incredible. The girls were there for us seniors, and we had a great season. …
“I didn’t expect to have this kind of season. I wanted to give it my all, not knowing where I was going to be with my injury, but throughout the season, we continued getting better and better. The girls got closer, and I never thought our season would have turned out that way. It was pretty special and amazing.”
Byrd credited her parents and sister, Casie, for helping her persevere and support her through tough decisions.
“They have been there for me, prayed with me and we’ve been through it all,” she said.
Byrd praised Sweeny athletic trainer Derek Cook who helped relay information to her about doctors to talk to throughout her process, and coach Darian Harris for sticking by her.
Byrd reminisced about her conversation with Harris before the season and the trust the two built as Byrd’s surgery date approached.
“To know Corie is to absolutely love her and go to bat for her,” Harris said. “She has so much grit, she is humble and she has so much passion for the game. There was no question in my mind that she deserves the awards and the things she has done for us this year after fighting back through those injuries. Her resilience speaks volumes about her.
“A lot of people go through those injuries and give up, but she loves the game so much, she loves her teammates so much and she’s so competitive. … There was no doubt in my mind that she would be the person to help us get there this year.”
Now the Sweeny graduate will put faith into another process, her college future. The Stephen F. Austin University signee will be playing for a new coaching staff after head coach Nicole Dickson stepped down at SFA to take the same position at New Mexico.
The announcement came last weekend when Byrd was pitching for a state championship. However, Byrd — who signed with the Division I school in November — is still planning to pitch for the Ladyjacks. Like she did heading into her final high school season, Byrd will approach it with a positive mindset.
“Trust the process, and hopefully, we’ll get some coaches in there that like me. Hopefully, I get to stay there,” she said. “We are going to go with it and see how it goes.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.