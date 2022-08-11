LAKE JACKSON — Ricky Austin brings a different vibe to the Brazosport Christian School football program that is infectious to the team.
The 2004 Brazoswood High School graduate and Howard Payne University football player has established a sort of swagger and humble confidence for a program hungry for a winning season.
Austin was an assistant last season under first-year coach David Cuthbertson. The team lost its first seven games before the school relieved Cuthbertson of his duties in favor of Danny Martin, who had coached the program the previous five seasons. The Eagles finished the year 1-1 under Martin and 1-2 in TAPPS 1A District 5 play, and 1-8 overall last season.
Austin believes depth and speed will improve the team’s fortunes as the program has not finished with a winning record since 2017.
In his first season as the Eagles head coach, the program lost two players from a year ago but grew from 10 players in 2021 to 19 this year.
“We have some athletes that are back who were battling injury last year, and we have a good group of freshmen that are ready to rock ’n’ roll and are going to play a huge role this year,” Austin said.
A couple of those players who weren’t available last year were Elijah Burris and Ethan Nelson. Both were big contributors to BCS’ state track and field championship team this past spring as members of the Eagles’ 400-meter relay team that captured gold at state. Payton Calhoun, an addition to the school in the second half of last school year, is a senior and another track star from the state championship team who will compete on the gridiron this fall.
“We are going to rely on Elijah Burris and Ethan Nelson to move the field and move those pieces on defense to give us some space,” Austin said. “We did get an upgrade in speed. Those two are going to be our speedsters in the backfield that are going to lead us to victory.”
As a freshman, Luke Coburn was the starting quarterback last season, but senior Judah Newby will be the team’s workhorse.
“In six-man, there is no quarterback, so to speak; the spread back is the quarterback,” Austin said. “There has to be a second exchange, and our second exchange guy is our spread back and quarterback.
“Luke Coburn will get most of the snaps from the center, but not necessarily throwing the rock with four wideouts and an empty set. It is going to be by committee, and everyone is going to be able to show their talents and show their skills.”
Last season, Newby carried the ball 52 times for 427 yards and four scores and caught 27 passes for 335 yards and three touchdowns.
“His work ethic on the football field, in the weight room and being around the guys in the locker room, he has a lively spirit, and he is a natural-born leader,” Austin said. “He was one of the guys I was drawn to my first day here in the summertime — and Luke, to be honest. I was drawn to those guys that are going to be the leaders of this program.”
In BCS’ 46-39 victory against Grace Christian Academy, Newby accounted for 249 yards and six touchdowns and scored 36 of the team’s 46 points.
“The way he finished up the year against Grace Christian, there was no doubt in my mind that this guy was going to be our running back,” Austin said. “When we line up and hand the ball off, it would be to Judah Newby.”
Austin has a background as a defensive-minded coach. He was the team’s defensive coordinator last season and played in the secondary throughout high school and college. He is striving to better the Eagles’ 59.3 points allowed per game last season.
“Defense in six-man is like running a zone in basketball; you want to make sure all of the moving parts are moving together because if one person is out of position, then you are going to get burned,” Austin said. “I have been teaching them how to move whenever the ball moves and knowing their role on the defense.
“Defensively, we should be able to get some stops and hopefully score on defense.”
The increase in numbers for the program will look to be a trend for a few years at BCS. Austin has a leg up on knowing the personnel as the school’s junior high coach last season, where he saw the talent and numbers those teams had. Now those same kids — six freshmen this year — are playing varsity for Austin, and reinforcements will be coming down the line.
“The upside is good for this program,” Austin said. “We are young, we have about four seniors, and two of those seniors didn’t play last year. So we are looking to be good for the next three or four years.”
