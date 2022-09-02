BAYTOWN — The Brazoswood Buccaneers dominated the Sterling Rangers from the opening drive Thursday night and never looked back in a lopsided 77-35 victory at Stallworth Stadium.
Brazoswood improved to 2-0 on the year, while Sterling’s record dropped to 1-1.
After the opening kickoff, it took the Bucs only three plays before quarterback Isaac Ponce scored on a 35-yard keeper. The extra point gave Brazoswood an early 7-0 lead.
After the defense made quick work of Sterling, the Bucs returned a punt to the Ranger 40, and Brazoswood capped the drive with receiver Kade Bengtson hauling in a 19-yard pass for the score.
Brazoswood didn’t let up as Ponce connected with receiver Anthony Trevino on a 37-yard touchdown strike extending its lead to 28-0. The Bucs’ Mikah Guice broke loose on a 17-yard TD run before Sterling finally countered back with a 94-yard touchdown run by running back Kaleb Smith to make the score 35-7.
Following another Brazoswood touchdown by Ponce and a 30-yard scoring run by Jose Trevino, Sterling’s Kody Arceneaux reeled in a 48-yard touchdown pass from quarterback John Smith and scored on a short run for a 56-14 lead at the half.
Sterling’s woes continued as Jayden Blackmon intercepted a pass on the second play of the third quarter, widening the gap to 63-14. The Rangers would get back on the scoreboard when Smith connected with Janard Gleghorn on a 63-yard reception to make it 63-21.
Brazoswood backup quarterback Braxton Welch added another score on a run up the middle, and the extra point extended the lead to 70-21 at the start of the fourth quarter. With 7:37 left in the game, a Sterling punt deflected off the helmet of a Buc defender and was recovered by the Rangers, who scored on a 3-yard run by Trent Smith one play later. Welch added another rushing touchdown with two minutes in the game, upping the score to 77-28.
The Rangers ended the contest with a 50-yard touchdown run by John Smith with 45 seconds left in the game.
Brazoswood will try to extend its perfect start when it hosts Northbrook next Friday at Hopper Field. Sterling beat Northbrook last week, 27-0.
