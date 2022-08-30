CROSS-COUNTRY
The Brazoswood Bucs had another good showing by finishing runner-up Saturday at the Kingwood Classmate Challenge.
The Bucs tied with Bridgeland with 48 points, but Bridgeland won the tiebreaker because the team’s sixth- and seventh-place runners placed higher.
Rounding out the top five schools were Katy Seven Lakes with 103 points, College Park with 104 and Katy for fifth place with 138.
B’wood had three runners place within the top 10, and the team’s top five crossed the finish line with the top 20 times.
Giovani Diaz led the way for Brazoswood with a time of 10:05.72, good for fifth place, followed by Charles Patton with a seventh-place mark of 10:09.45 and Diego Moya in 10:12.64 for eighth place.
Mason McFeeters took 12th in 10:17.11, and Trevor Kuhlman’s time of 10:21.24 was good enough for 16th place.
Trace Whitley (46th, 10:49.75) and Jack Davies (67th, 11:11.27) rounded out B’wood’s scoring.
The Lady Bucs placed 10th with 249 points.
Humble Kingwood won the girls meet with 47 points, followed by College Park with 90, Bridgeland with 103, Katy with 105 and Kingwood Park with 141.
Maya Funk led the team with a 33rd-place time of 12:51.43, followed by Jordan Harvey with a 45th-place time of 13:09.12.
Rounding out the scoring for B’wood were Amira Walton (53rd, 13:27.38), Ava Andress (56th, 13:34.54), Julianna Funk (62nd, 13:57.79), Giselle Moya (67th, 14:13.69) and Kaitlyn O’Bryan (71st, 14:23.99).
Lady ’Necks place fourth at Brazos: The Columbia Lady ’Necks scored 90 points to finish fourth at the Brazos Cougar Invitational on Saturday at Brazos High School.
East Bernard won the meet with 29 points, followed by host Brazos with 55, Bellville with 73, Columbia and Van Vleck with 113 to finish fifth.
Laysa Stanford led the charge for Columbia with a 13th-place time of 14:57.19. Emma Dupont crossed the finish line in 15:00.80 for 15th, Lela Erwin took 17th in 15:10.90 and Braylee Schill was the 20th runner to finish in 15:15.57. McKenzie Whipple rounded out the team’s scoring with a time of 16:33.53 for 28th place.
The Roughnecks took 10th with 276 points.
East Bernard completed its sweep by winning the boys meet with 33 points, besting Sealy with 63, St. Thomas Episcopal with 83, Boling with 94 and Brazos with 155 to round out the top five teams.
Conner Gotcher led the ’Necks with a 55th-place time of 23:49.39. Reuben Bishop (59th, 24:23.71), Kingston Stanford (61st, 25:23.85), Roman Garza (63rd, 25:36.75) and Luke Bowers (70th, 30:21.40) also competed for Columbia.
In junior varsity competition, the Lady ’Necks placed fourth with 90 points behind Allesi Garza’s 12th-place time of 17:18.94. Noah Wallace led the Roughnecks with a time of 15:55.53 for 31st place. The ’Necks did not have enough runners for a team score.
Danbury competes at Brazos: Jacob Spillars was the lone runner for the Panthers in Saturday’s meet at Brazos High School and finished 39th place in 22:29.07.
In JV action, Alex Guyer led the Lady Panthers with an 18th-place time of 18:05.31. Lauren Sykora took 28th in 19:34.79, and Kimberly Calhoun followed in 19:46.45.
FOOTBALL
Barlow wins 1st game as head coach
Chance Barlow got his first win as a varsity head football coach Friday with a 51-11 victory against Louise.
The Panthers dominated the run game, producing 374 yards on the ground.
Senior Kamrin McKinney led the way with 68 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Michael Goudy also scored twice, finishing with 63 yards on 12 carries. Goudy played quarterback Friday, finishing 6-of-8 for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Rounding out the rushing numbers were Trent Peltier, who rushed for 51 yards and two scores; Mason Ahart with 83 yards on two carries and a touchdown; Jase Reioux with 39 yards and a touchdown; Trayvon Waddy with 66 yards on three carriers; and Caleb Warren with four yards.
Hunter Vavrecka had four receptions for 48 yards and a score. Maverick Vrazel had one catch for 14 yards, and Austin Whitaker caught one pass for 35 yards.
Reioux intercepted a pass on defense.
The Panthers host Anderson-Shiro on Friday in their first home game of the season.
Columbia JV edges Needville: The Roughnecks forced four turnovers to lead the junior varsity team with a 14-6 victory Thursday over Needville.
The Roughnecks’ defensive line shut down Needville’s run game while Landen Soto and Eli Elias kept the pressure on the passer to help force four turnovers.
Brian Russell and Chase Mata had fumble recoveries, and Keagan Conaway had an interception.
Mata and Caden Meyer each scored a touchdown behind a solid offensive line. Hunter Tello completed a pass to Jaxon Stark for a two-point conversion.
The Roughnecks will be on the road Thursday at Brazosport.
Roughneck freshmen dominate Needville: The Columbia freshmen football team captured a season-opening, 46-22 win Thursday over Needville.
Quarterback Cade Thoe had two long passes to Logan Lewis and one to Xavier Velez. The running game, however, was the Necks’ primary weapon, helped by a stout offensive line featuring Ian Stewart, Adyn Garza, Parker Grayson, Corbin Lavender and Landyn Solis.
Running back Luke Breazeale scored twice, and Logan Lewis, Bradley Gilliam and Thoe each scored once.
The Roughnecks’ defense was led by Robert Phillips, Corbyn Powers and Corbin Lavender. Braden Gilliam, Bryce Pinheiro and Lewis did not allow any Blue Jays to get loose.
The Roughnecks will travel Thursday to Brazosport.
Iowa Colony plays inaugural varsity game: The Pioneers fell to Fort Bend Christian Academy, 51-7, Friday in the program’s first varsity football game.
Quarterback Kamal Henry was 3-of-7 passing for 28 yards, and Jacody Miles led the Pioneers in the run game with 58 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Miles also registered 115 yards on five kickoff returns. Mason Brown racked up a team-high five tackles, followed by Treshaun O’Neil and Darren Brown with four tackles.
The Pioneers will host their first football game Friday against KIPP Sunnyside at Freedom Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady ’Necks place 2nd
After suffering back-to-back losses at the Battle of the Brazos tournament Thursday at Lamar Consolidated ISD, the Lady ’Necks rebounded with wins in three of the final five matches, including two of three Saturday to finish second in the copper bracket.
The Lady ’Necks grabbed their first tournament win Friday with a 17-25, 25-21, 25-12 victory over Lamar Consolidated.
Kate Kondra produced a team-high nine kills, followed by eight from Katelin Arnold. Brooklyn Wood was a force at the net with a team-high four blocks and registered three kills.
Cameron Creswell led the team in digs with 15, followed by Briana Yanez with 14. Peyton Damborsky finished with 11 digs, Katelynn Lewis had 12 and Kondra had 10. Damborsky collected 18 assists.
The Lady ’Necks then lost to Fort Bend Dulles, 23-25, 6-25, later in the day.
Arnold and Hayley Broussard each had four kills, and Damborsky led with 15 digs and four assists.
Columbia started play Saturday with 2-1 wins over Randle and Hunstville before finishing the tournament with a 2-1 loss to 6A Bryan.
The Lady ’Necks recorded a 19-25, 25-18, 25-13 victory over Randle.
Kondra led the team with 10 kills, and Wood downed seven balls. Arnold recorded three blocks and one assist, and Damborsky notched 24 assists. Lewis and Creswell each registered 20 digs.
Columbia handed 5A Huntsville a 13-25, 25-18, 25-14, defeated in the second game Saturday.
Kondra led the team in kills, Damborsky recorded 21 assists, Lewis had 15 digs and Arnold recorded three solo blocks and an assist.
Columbia’s last match ended with a 25-23, 15-25, 10-25 loss to Bryan.
Kondra led in kills, and Damborsky led in assists. Creswell had 25 digs, and Kondra followed with 22.
The Lady ’Necks (12-6) will travel today to play at Boling.
Brazoswood wins consolation game in silver bracket: The Lady Bucs also competed at the Battle of the Brazos tournament over the weekend, finishing 5-2 and winning the consolation game.
On Thursday, B’wood swept Royal, 25-6, 25-5, and Cypres Lakes, 25-12, 25-13. The team lost Friday to East Bernard, 17-25, 19-25, but rebounded with a 25-13, 25-10 win over Terry. On Saturday, the Lady Bucs opened with a 23-25, 17-25 loss to Foster but ended the tournament with a 25-20, 26-24 win over Jordan and a 25-20, 25-17 win over Shadow Creek.
The Lady Bucs (16-10) will host Bellaire at 6:15 p.m. today.
WATER POLO
B’wood has strong showing at Classic
The Brazoswood water polo teams finished 6-1-1 over the weekend at the Crusader Classic at Strake Jesuit High School.
The Bucs (12-0-1) — top-ranked in the state — went 3-0-1, with the tie coming against defending state champion St. Marks. The Lady Bucs went 3-1, losing to perennial powerhouse Foster.
The Bucs’ wins came against The Woodlands, 17-7; Foster, 18-8; and Strake Jesuit, 11-8. The game against St. Marks ended in an 8-8 score.
In the win over The Woodlands, Anthony Sury scored a game-high five goals, Mason Potter had three goals and Brady James added two. Braylon Ponzi registered three assists.
Jayden Arana led the Bucs in the win over Foster with five goals, followed by four each from Potter and Sury. Arana also assisted on four goals.
In the tie against St. Marks, Potter scored four goals and Sury had three. Sury also led B’wood in goals against Strake Jesuit with four. Arana registered three, and Potter had two.
Ethan Lower had 27 blocks in the tournament.
The Lady Bucs (7-2) earned wins against The Woodlands, 11-6; Pearland Dawson, 12-5; and St. Agnes, 9-3. The Lady Bucs lost to Foster, 14-7.
Against Foster, Mallory Kesler and Sarah Gambrel each led the team with three goals. Gambrel registered two assists.
Kesler led B’wood in the win over The Woodlands with five goals, followed by two each from Gambrel and Mallory Varga.
Against Dawson, Sarah Mitterling recorded four goals and Gambrel and Jaycie Fort each contributed three. In the win against St. Agnes, Kesler and Gambrel each scored three times, and Mitterling added a pair of goals.
Goalkeeper Gigi Lower registered 37 blocks in the tournament.
With tournament play over for the Brazoswood, Kesler leads the team in goals with 33, followed by Gambrel with 32. Minnie Tran has scored 18 goals, Mitterling with 14 and Fort has contributed 10. Registering 17 assists each are Tran, Fort and Kesler. Gambrel has 15. Lower has 62 blocks.
Sury leads the Bucs with 48 goals on 90 attempts and 21 assists. Last season’s top scorer, Potter, is second with 39 goals and 15 assists, Arana has 34 goals and 16 assists and Sean Brown has scored 13 goals with 14 assists. Michael Johnson has contributed 11 goals and six assists. Lower has netted 57 blocks.
Brazoswood returns to District 12-6A play today at Friendswood.
