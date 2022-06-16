Angleton’s Jaxston Fipps rounds third base and heads home in the bottom of the seventh inning of a District 24-5A baseball game April 2 against Lamar Consolidated at Wildcat Stadium. Fipps was named a first-team outfielder in the district.
The Angleton Wildcats kept their playoff streak alive in 2022 and had several players make the District 24-5A list.
The Wildcats (10-6, 13-17) placed fourth in the district standings to reach the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, excluding 2020. They equaled the streak from 2013-16.
Angleton’s season ended in a bidistrict round match to Houston Milby, 3-1, 11-0.
The district’s most valuable player was Foster’s Chase Batten and the newcomer of the year went to Lamar Consolidated’s Alejandro Ruales.
First-team members for Angleton were pitcher Reagan James and outfielder Jaxston Fipps.
The rest of the first team were Fulshear’s Austin Vargas, Reagan Carter, Ty Powell, Tyler Schumann, Noah Ship and Lance Arroyos; Foster’s Jackson Lowe, Hayden Holchakl and Lee Kubosh; Lamar Consolidated’s Jonathan Anders; Fort Bend Kempner’s Nathan Jacobson and Anthony Moreno; Terry’s Alex Coronado and Michael Cuevas; and Fort Bend Marshall’s Donovan Jackson.
Angleton’s second-team players were pitcher Hayden Hibbetts and outfielders Kariyen Boniaby-Goins and Matthew Uribe.
Other second-team selections were Lamar Consolidated’s Zyon Johnson; Fulshear’s Matt Macklin; Fort Bend Hightower’s Angel Gutierrez, Jeremy Payne and Amir Sabahi; Fort Bend Kempner’s Drew Walker and Peter Garcia; Fort Bend Marshall’s Jabari Mayweather; Foster’s Coleman Biggs and Sam Hardcastle; and Terry’s Gio Sanchez and Juan Rodriguez.
Honorable mentions for Angleton were Preston Wilson, Aydin Nolasco, Jason Jones and Garrett Buchanan.
The Academic All-District list for the Wildcats include Uribe, Jacob Monical, Jaden Williams, Moses Rios, Jones, Hibbetts, Callan Frazier, Fipps, Nick Etheridge, Luke Leija, Demarcus Randall, Elijah Chandler, James, Buchanan and Nolasco.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.