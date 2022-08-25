ANGLETON — Angleton kicks off the high school football season for all Southern Brazoria County teams tonight when the Wildcats travel to Lake Creek for a game featuring two teams with plenty of returning starters.
The Lions return 25 players, 12 starters, from last season’s team that finished 5-5 overall and 1-5 in District 10-5A, D-II. The Wildcats return 32 players, 15 starters, from a 2021 team that finished 8-4 overall, 5-3 in district play and were a Class 5A Area finalist.
“We’ve had a good three weeks of camp, had a good scrimmage and we stayed healthy,” Angleton coach Jason Brittain said. “We had some positive things, and there are some things that we need to learn from, so we feel good coming into this week.”
Lake Creek enters its fifth year of existence, with one playoff season coming in 2020. The 2022 squad led by head coach Pat Kennedy has high expectations and will be a solid Week 1 test for Angleton, which has high expectations of its own.
“We want to be the best team in our district, we want to be the best team in this area and we want to be the best team in the region, and that’s what we are trying to get to,” Kennedy said during a speech at the Conroe Lions Club.
The Lions return eight starters on offense, highlighted by senior dual-threat quarterback Cade Tessier. He passed for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns, despite being sidelined for part of the year. Tessier will have junior wide receiver Sam Lee, a Texas Sports Writers Association 5A Honorable Mention All-State kick returner a year ago, to throw to downfield. He was also a first team All-District 10-5A, D-II selection. Lee also made his name on special teams when he registered 297 kickoff return yards, 297 punt return yards and four touchdowns in 2021.
“He is a special kid,” Brittain said. “When he gets the ball in his hands, he is very dangerous.”
Sophomore running back Tyvonn Byars played a lot in the final three games of 2021, including three touchdowns in the season finale. He finished with six scores on the high and has significant upside.
“You don’t put freshmen on varsity unless they are really good. He is a big, strong kid,” Brittain said.
Rounding out the offensive returners is offensive lineman Aiden Kaplan, a first team all-district player last season. The Lions’ offensive line has four juniors and a sophomore this season.
“We know we will have our hands full with their experienced offense,” Brittain said.
Lake Creek does not have as much returning on defense. Still, the unit is led by senior linebackers Chase Brown and Grant Balke, senior safety Rett Dennis, senior lineman Reece Findley and defensive end Katey Adodoadji.
“They are good on defense,” Brittain said. “They run to the ball, play hard and tackle well.”
Special teams could play a role with Lee’s return expertise and senior punter Sawyer Matchett, a first team All-District 10-5A pick after averaging 38 yards per punt, with a long of 57.
“They are a well-rounded team, and we are going to have to play well tomorrow,” Brittain said.
Coming into the Wildcats’ season opener last year, Angleton had an inexperienced defense with 10 new starters and a returner playing a new position. About every starter returns from a year ago, nine to be exact, including Sean Blanks, who led the team with 94 tackles, 11 for a loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and one recovery.
“We have a lot of kids that have played and have a lot of experience,” Brittain said. “Right now, I would say our defense is a little ahead of our offense just because those kids have so much more experience.”
The biggest storyline of the offseason on offense is the change at quarterback with the departure of last year’s starter Adrian Ewells and moving wide receiver Kariyen Boniaby Goins under center. Ewells will be playing at Randle High School this season.
Ewells split reps with senior Kaden Brooks at quarterback last season, throwing 86-of-139 for 1,114 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. At receiver, Boniaby Goins caught 51 passes for 618 yards and six scores.
“There has been a learning curve there, but Kariyen has the ability to make great plays so having him back there where he can get his hands on the ball on every play and returning starter Deseahn Thomas at running back both have the ability to make great plays,” Brittain said.
Boniaby Goins and Thomas could exploit a somewhat inexperienced Lions defense, however.
Thomas rushed for 776 yards on 115 carries and scored 11 times at running back a year ago, but Brittain added sophomore back Jamarcus Shockley as someone else they are confident in to run the ball.
“We know that we’ve got kids in the backfield who, when we put the ball in their hands, will make plays,” Brittain said.
The Wildcats’ Week 1 matchup will prepare them for a tough eight-team district schedule beginning in Week 3. It’s a similar schedule to last season as Angleton jumped out to a 3-0 start that helped eventually secure a playoff spot. This year’s district schedule starts with last year’s runner-up Manvel, Foster — who Angleton beat to qualify for the playoffs — and Magnolia, a playoff team in District 8-5A, D-II.
“The things we have worked on all spring and all summer and the last three weeks, we want to execute and play hard,” Brittain said. “We’ll take this film from the game tomorrow, and we will make sure that we keep improving on the things we are doing good at and correct the things we are not doing well in.
“It is all about making sure we are ready since we have nine teams in our district, that we are ready for a district ball game in two and a half weeks.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Montgomery ISD Football Stadium.
