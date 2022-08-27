Thursday

Montgomery Lake Creek 42, Angleton 38

Alvin 49, Aldine 0

Friday

Brazoswood 35, Beaumont United 32

Bay City 68, Sweeny 0

Needville 21, Columbia 20

Sealy 39, Brazosport 20

Fort Bend Christian 51, Iowa Colony 7

Danbury 51, Louise 11

Fort Bend Homeschool at Brazosport Christian, no report

Alvin Shadow Creek 32, Manvel 13

Clear Falls 20, Pearland 17

Fort Bend Hightower 29, Pearland Dawson 17

