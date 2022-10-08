SWEENY
The District 10-4A, D-II matchup Friday between La Marque and Sweeny had about everything in a football game.
It had a fumble on the second play from scrimmage, back-to-back fumbles between both teams, huge momentum swings and a fight between La Marque teammates.
It didn’t have a joyful end for Sweeny on homecoming night as the Cougars spoiled it with two touchdowns in a span of 1:15 in the fourth quarter for a 30-20 La Marque win at Bulldog Stadium.
“They fought their butts off,” Sweeny coach Clayton Odom said. “... This game is simple, but the possessions are very important.
“We made plays, and they made plays, but hats off to them; they found a way to win.”
The Bulldogs took their only lead of the game with 5:10 left in the fourth quarter on a Cayden Jones 12-yard touchdown run. The sophomore back had been a workhorse all night with 239 yards on 30 carries and a touchdown. He accounted for 42 of the Bulldogs’ 57-yard scoring drive.
“Cayden ran hard,” Odom said. “We had two other backs injured that were supposed to come in and relieve him, so he had to play the entire game. We had to give him some spells on defense and let him play offense more. When he runs, he leaves it all out on the field.
“Hat’s off to him. He’s a sophomore playing with the big boys.”
The lead would be short-lived.
Sweeny had La Marque facing fourth and 7 on the ensuing possession when quarterback Anthony Miles hit Jimmie Saldana for a 22-yard gain. Two plays later, running back Salahadin Allah scampered 31 yards for the go-ahead score, 23-20, with 2:45 remaining in the game.
Jones and the Bulldogs responded as the back chugged for 21 yards with an additional 15 at the end for a facemask to put Sweeny down to La Marque’s 40-yard line.
After a 7-yard gain, Jones moved to the 27-yard line, but Jeriel Butler came from behind to wrestle the ball away and return it 73 yards for the dagger.
“He kind of dinged his shoulder up a little bit, but he still wanted to go,” Odom said. “He was carrying the ball with one arm, and they saw that and pulled it out.”
Sweeny dropped to 0-2 in district play. La Marque improves to 2-1.
“They played well, and they are getting better each and every week,” Odom said. “The scoreboard may not show it, but I saw some progressive things on offense. We started coming off the ball, hitting people in the mouth and moving the ball.”
The game could not have started worse for the Bulldogs.
After a false start on Sweeny’s opening drive, La Marque’s Dylan Thomas came unblocked from the strong side to cause Peyton Pierce to fumble the football, which Markevan Boyette recovered at Sweeny’s 23-yard line.
La Marque went for it on fourth down at Sweeny’s 21-yard line, and Miles hit Thomas in the corner of the end zone for the score at the 10:37 mark of the first quarter.
Sweeny moved the ball on its next two possessions but turned it over on downs in La Marque territory.
The Bulldogs received the ball on their 38-yard line to start their ensuing drive. Jones ran the ball four straight times for 16 yards down to La Marque’s 46-yard line, and the Bulldogs converted two third downs but were stopped on fourth and 2 at the Cougars’ 35.
Sweeny’s defense stood tall in the Cougars’ next possession, and the offense went back to Jones for five straight runs, including a 24-yard rumble that moved the pile down to La Marque’s 20-yard line.
However, a holding call two plays later hijacked the Bulldogs’ promising drive as Jones was stopped a yard short on fourth and 4.
Sweeny’s defense withstood a couple of penalties, including an unnecessary roughness call, to give the offense the ball back at their 37-yard line.
Pierce connected with Head on a 25-yard pass on first down to get to the La Marque 38-yard line. Two runs by Jones and a run by Pierce set the ball at La Marque’s 24. Eight plays later, with half of them being penalties, Sweeny faced a third and 22 from La Marque’s 26.
Head ran in motion, received the toss from Pierce and ran to the right, then launched a 26-yard pass to Sloan Novak for the score.
La Marque managed to get points, however, when the Cougars returned the extra point for a safety to make it 9-6 La Marque with 3:38 remaining in the first half.
Sweeny had an opportunity to tie or take the lead, but clock management hurt the Bulldogs’ chances and they trailed by the same score at the half.
After three straight punts to end the first half, the Cougars put together a scoring drive on their first possession of the second half.
Sweeny’s Rooke Samford nearly made a stop on third down against Allah, but no one was there to help the sophomore as the La Marque back escaped for 41 yards on a screen pass for the 16-6 score.
“The fourth down touchdown and the third-down screen, those are two plays that if we had made those stops, we would have had the ball and we probably win the ball game,” Odom said.
Jones’ 52-yard run to open Sweeny’s ensuing possession set up three straight runs by Samford, including a 17-yard gallop on third and 1. The Bulldogs finished off the drive three plays later with a Pierce keeper from 1 yard out, closing the deficit to 16-13.
“At the end of the day, I am proud of our kids,” Odom said. “They are 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids trying to do everything right on the football field. I told them, ‘I don’t expect you to be perfect. I expect you to go 100 mph and give 100 percent, but I don’t expect you to be perfect.
“You are going to make mistakes, but that is life. You have to bounce back and learn from your mistakes. It’s like taking that test. We’ll go back to look at the plays that we missed and fix the plays.”
