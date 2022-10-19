Stephanie Crowder, Jennifer Kucera, Chesney Sisson and Veronica Scott represented Sweeny Community Hospital in the 23rd annual Swing for a Cure Golf Tournament at West Brazos Golf Center. The teams placed second and third.
Chere Leist reacts after her attempt to play the most unusual hole at Swing for A Cure.
Contributed photo
Brigid Breazeale and Vickie Hickner decked out their golf cart and themselves in pink for the 23rd annual Swing for a Cure fundraiser at West Brazos Golf Center.
Contributed photo
The 23rd annual Swing for a Cure Golf Tournament was Oct. 1 at the West Brazos Golf Center in Wild Peach.
Phyllis Stedman said about $10,000 was raised for Sweeny Community Hospital’s free mammogram program. She said the program helped 61 women last year. The event is presented each year by West Brazos Ladies Golf Association.
T-shirt sponsor was Running with Scissors out of Damon, and the title sponsor was Phillips 66.
Winning teams were:
Flight 1
First: Bonita Anderson and Cyndi Russell
Second: Sweeny Community Hospital’s Stephanie Crowder and Veronica Scott
Third: Sweeny Community Hospital’s Chesney Sisson and Jennifer Kucera
Flight 2
First: Margie Davis and Melissa Olson
Second: Suzette Peel and Sandy Picard
Third: Brigid Breazeale and Vickie Hickner
This story is reprinted from West Brazos Weekly, a free newspaper published by The Facts every Wednesday for western Brazoria County communities.
