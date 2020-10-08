Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Cloudy this morning followed by isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then windy overnight with more widespread storms. Low near 75F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.