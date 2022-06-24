SWEENY — Wednesday was a good day to be a fan of Sweeny Little League baseball.
Both Sweeny 10U and 12U All-Star teams were area champions after winning their respective championship games Tuesday evening.
The Sweeny 10U squad defeated Palacios, 12-1, in the championship game of the area bracket to advance to the District 18 tournament.
“We knew they were down a pitcher, and they were struggling to throw strikes,” Sweeny coach Jason Baca said. “We did a good job of taking what they were giving us. We had some kids who were pretty hot at the plate, and some of them walked three times but didn’t try to do too much.”
On the Sweeny (4-0) roster are William Gutierrez, Landen Harrison, Royce Baldry, Roy Blackwell, Lazarus Velarde, Kian Weston, Sammy Warncke, Brenner Baca, Dustin Hickman, Jaxon Baird, Eli Farley and Chancely Clifton. Assistants coaches are Jeff Farley and Matt Warncke.
Sweeny will play El Campo in a best-of-three series beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday in East Bernard. Game 2 is Sunday, and Game 3, if needed, will be Monday. First pitch for those games is also at 7 p.m.
In Wednesday’s win, Eli Farley struck out three in three innings of work, and Brenner Baca struck out two in the final inning to complete the combined no-hit effort.
“Scoring runs takes the pressure off your pitcher and defense,” Baca said. “We had great patience at the plate, and we got the key hit when we needed it. The kids took good swings, and that is something we tell the kids. We are not going to be up there and wait with the bat; we are going to take good swings until we get two strikes, and then if we have to put it in play, we will put it in play.”
Sweeny opened the tournament with a 12-2 win against Tidehaven and defeated tournament host Bay City, 21-1, Saturday, to advance to the semifinal round. Sweeny defeated Palacios the first time, 14-7, and Palacios advanced to the championship round with an 8-7 victory against West Columbia in the loser’s bracket to face Sweeny again. Sweeny outscored opponents, 59-11, in the area tournament.
“We played great defensively with no errors,” Baca said. “Palacios has done a great job putting the ball in play more than we’ve seen in this tournament, and they did a great job making sure we get the out and not trying to do too much.”
Sammy Warncke, Velarde and Hickman each had two hits in the championship game. The team showed patience and aggression at the plate by drawing eight walks and scattering 10 hits.
“That is what I am most proud of them about, especially at that age; it is tough for them to do,” Baca said.
12U
Sweeny won the 12U area tournament, 14-2, against neighboring rival West Columbia for the second time in three days in front of the home crowd at Bennett-Outlar Park.
West Columbia broke the shutout by scoring two runs in the fifth on a hit and error.
“It was a great job by West Columbia,” Sweeny coach JD Hurt said. “Both sides were a class act, and it was a great team effort by Sweeny with hitting, defense and the contributing factor by the subs.
“They had positive attitudes, and that’s what makes us great. We are a great team that tries not to make errors and stays positive.”
Payton Meador, Declan Weston, Beau Higgins, Houston Howell, Colton Newsom, Jack Genella, Devin Fields, Caiden Mitchell, Kavion Woodard, Kolten Hurt, Luke Nail, Koen Davis and Hunter McKnight fill the Sweeny roster. Assistant coaches include Charlie Genella and Patrick Whittenburg.
Davis started Wednesday’s game for Sweeny and pitched well. Hurt pulled the lefty so he could be used him for the district series this weekend.
“He held them in check pretty much the whole game,” Hurt said. “They have some big hitters, and he won a lot of battles.”
Sweeny opened the tournament with a bye and faced West Columbia on Saturday night, winning 15-10, and beat East Bernard, 9-2, Monday at Bennett-Outlar Park.
Sweeny’s defense has been solid the entire tournament.
“We haven’t made many defensive errors,” Hurt said. “We didn’t have a big hit; we just put it in play a whole lot. One of the big contributing factors was my subs. When I put all of my subs in, they all four had hits, and that was crucial to keep things moving.”
Hurt also praised Newsom for his play behind the plate and Kolten Hurt’s defense.
“It was all around a terrific, terrific team effort,” JD Hurt said. “We only had one error in the fifth inning, but great defense and great offense helped win it.”
Jack Genella was also crucial to Sweeny’s first victory against West Columbia on Saturday.
Genella took the mound with two outs in the second inning and ended West Columbia’s threat down 3-1. He struck out the side in the third after allowing a leadoff single. He also worked around a one-out single in the fourth inning by striking out the next two batters and fanned six straight batters while the offense jumped out to their 8-3 lead.
Genella was on the hook for a single run in the fifth frame following his seventh strikeout. His outing lasted 2 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on one hit.
“He has definitely been a contributing factor for us,” Hurt said. “He’ll probably be the kid who goes for us in Game 1 against El Campo.”
Sweeny will play El Campo in Game 1 at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bennett-Outlar Park in Sweeny. Game 2 is Sunday, and Game 3, if needed, will be Monday. First pitch for those games is also at 7 p.m.
“That is going to be a tough series. They kicked us out last year,” Hurt said. “They are a really good ball club.”
The winner of the district championship will advance to the sectional tournament in Rosenberg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.