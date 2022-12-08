The Angleton Wildcats saw 25 selections to the All-District 10-5A, D-I football teams this season, which included a district championship and a trip to the area round of the UIL playoffs.
The Wildcats (7-1, 9-3) won their first district crown since 2017 behind a prolific offense and a much-improved defense.
The team stood tall after opening with a challenging portion of the district schedule, including beating rival Manvel on a game-winning field goal in Week 3 and outlasting Fulshear in Week 6. Angleton won its Region 3 bidistrict round game against Houston Madison, 57-6, and saw its comeback fall short to state semifinalist College Station in the area round, 27-20.
Behind the Wildcats in the district standings were Fulshear (7-1, 11-2), Manvel (6-2, 8-4) and Magnolia West (5-3, 8-4.)
For winning the district, Angleton head coach Jason Brittain was named the coach of the year.
The district’s most valuable player went to Foster running back Ashton Ojiaku.
Other superlative selections included Fulshear running back Davion Godley as offensive MVP, defensive end Chance Byrant as co-newcomer of the year and running back/fullback Seth Smith as utility player of the year; Magnolia West linebacker Tyler Harsch as defensive MVP, outside linebacker Caylon Dygert as special teams player of the year and lineman Brandon Mills as co-newcomer of the year; and Friendswood defensive end Caleb Allen as co-newcomer of the year.
First-team offensive honors for Angleton included running back Deseahn Thomas; receiver Kariyen Boniaby-Goins; and offensive linemen Raiveon Smith and Jake Ethridge.
Other first-teamers were quarterback, JT Fayard, Foster, Parker Williams, Fulshear, and Montana Wells, Magnolia; running back, Calvin Hunter, Fulshear, Giovanny Blanco, Fort Bend Kempner, and Hunter Andrews, Magnolia; fullback, Jaxson Russo, Friendswood; receiver, Dylan Apponey, Foster, Kale Koopmann, Friendswood, Jax Medica, Fulshear, Dustin Lindvall, Magnolia, and Gus Jordan, Magnolia West; tight end, Hunter Smyrl, Friendswood, and Wade Nobles, Magnolia West; and offensive linemen, Luke Henderson, Foster, Kyle Gardner, Friendswood, Oreo Salako and Koleton Faith, Fulshear, Kade Batts, Magnolia, Eric Bilbo and Chase Bilbo, Magnolia West, and Micah Williams, Manvel.
Angleton’s first-team defensive selections went to defensive tackle Khai McGhee; defensive end Jaden Allison; outside linebacker Sean Blanks; safety Jaden Pettway; and cornerback Myalek Woods.
Other first-team selections were defensive tackle, Eamon Smalls, Fulshear, and Mason Flemming, Manvel; defensive end, Sayer Swinford, Magnolia West, and Kenyon Armstrong and Jalen Charles, Manvel; inside linebacker, Sam Mattingly, Magnolia West, and Kaleb Blanton and Tyler Cooks, Manvel; outside linebacker, Jayden Payne, Foster, and Braylan Shelby, Friendswood; safety, Jackson Blank, Magnolia West, and Jalen O’Neal, Manvel; and cornerbacks Chase Canada, Foster, Amare Bickham, Fulshear, and Avery Demery, Manvel.
First-team special teams included kicker, Rueben Hernandez, Magnolia; punter, Darius Green, Manvel; long snapper, Joe Johnson, Magnolia West; and returner, Calvin Hunter, Fulshear.
Angleton’s second-team offensive honorees were receiver Aaron Grear and offensive linemen David Trevino and Jayden Backman.
Other selections included quarterback, Ryan Ojeda, Magnolia West, and Kaeden Smith, Manvel; running back, Jackson Rhodes, Friendswood, Terry Daniel, Magnolia West, and Marcus Townsend, Terry; fullback, Abdulraheem Durosimni, Fort Bend Kempner; receiver, Kendall Steward, Foster, Aidan Stokes, Friendswood, Colton Adcox, Magnolia West, and Joseph Paddio, Manvel; tight end, Gaige Sanders, Magnolia; and offensive linemen, Kyler Kearns, Foster, Ryan Ferns, Joe Vasquez and Jacob Sanders, Fulshear, Gage Patschke and Seth White, Magnolia, and Devin Davis and Allan McCarter, Manvel.
Second-team defenders for Angleton were linebacker Christopher Thomas and defensive backs Elijah Walker and Chancellor Whitaker.
Other selections included defensive tackle, Ahmad Alchikhali, Foster, William Okeke, Fulshear, and Martin Reyes, Magnolia West; defensive end, Dimitrius Godfrey, Foster, Sheldon Rice, Fulshear, and Quenton Lucas, Manvel; linebacker, Christopher Gore, Foster, Russo, Friendswood, Germany Williams, Fulshear, Cody Pham Nguyen, Fort Bend Kempner, Zach Cleveland, Magnolia, Clayton O’Hearn, Magnolia West, Zion Holmes, Manvel, and Juan Rodriguez, Terry; and defensive back, Jacob Hoffart, Fulshear, Antonio Jacobs, Fort Bend Kempner, Krystian Murphy, Magnolia West, and Ja’Mori Williams and Quincy Nevis, Manvel.
Second-team special teams for Angleton included long snapper Sebastian Sylvester. Other selections were kicker, Nicholas Lopez, Foster; punter, Matthew Dupuis, Friendswood; longer snapper Trent Baker, Friendswood; and returner, Derius Clerkley, Manvel.
Angleton’s honorable mentions included quarterback Adrian Ewells; receiver Ernest Rodriguez; offensive lineman Brady Black; kicker/punter Shaun Neibert; defensive tackle Sergio Jackson; defensive end Micah Johnson; and safeties Gabriel Alexander and Ryland Brown.
Angleton’s academic all-district players were Alexander, Jack Austin, Black, Blanks, Brown, Joseph Calzada, Zachary DeLay, Bryce Duron, Ethridge, Callan Frazier, Great, Javorrie Harris, Ronald Head, Johnson, Mohammad Karim, Rigo Lozano, Noah Luna, Amayas Martinez, Elijah Milligan, Tolen Moten, Langston Myrick, Neibert, Pettway, Braden Quarles, Joshua Solis, Austin Stallman, Christopher Thomas, Deseahn Thomas, Elijah Walker, Jarius Walker and Zainedine Zeidan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.