An offensive lineman at Freeport Lanier Wildcat will join his former head coach, Cottrell McGowan, in the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame.
Charlie Hawkins is a member of the 43 group of inductees. The late McGowan entered in 2006.
“This means a lot to me because I wasn’t no superstar. I wasn’t a running back or a quarterback. I was just an offensive lineman bumping heads during every play,” Hawkins said. “To be recognized like this is just fantastic to me. You know, when my career ended in 1964, I thought that during my last game I would never hear my name again about high school football.”
A right offensive guard who played from 1961-64, Hawkins blocked for the likes of quarterbac, Sylvester Shanklin and running backs Thomas Greer and Robert Smith.
“During those days it was real fun playing the game under a great coach,” Hawkins said. “But the bad thing for us was that Freeport Lanier had won that state championship in 1960, and it took us about two years to have another winning season. Just about everyone graduated from that state championship team, but we still had Cottrell McGowan as our head coach.
After playing mostly on the kickoff team as a freshman, he moved onto the first team offense at right guard as a sophomore and stayed there through his senior year, Hawkins said.
His final season saw the team return to a championship level.
“We won the district title but then we lost the first playoff game to a school from Bartlett,” Hawkins said. “That was the only playoff game that I got to play in during my four seasons.”
Hawkins remembers his encounters with West Columbia Brown defensive lineman Harry Spears.
“This joker in high school was weighing more than 300 pounds and I was a starting offensive lineman weighing 165 pounds,” Hawkins said. “I butted heads with him all night, and when that game was over, I just wished that I would never see him again. But I thought he was a senior and the next year I saw him again because he was just a junior.”
The rematch didn’t go much better, Hawkins said.
“The second time was just as bad, and we thought that the only way to handle that big fella was doing some trap blocking or hitting him head-on,” he said. “But I couldn’t handle him and I could not get him out of the way, so we cross-blocked him and did that to him all night that second time around.”
He also recollected Lanier’s battles against Sweeny Carver and El Campo’s E.A. Greer high schools.
“One of our big things back then was that during my senior year, we beat both Sweeny and El Campo to help us get that district championship,” Hawkins said. “Prior to that, we’d either lose to one or the other, and during those days, a loss meant there was not going to be a district championship. So we had to really hustle hard to try and make it back into the playoffs.”
After graduation, Hawkins joined the Army and would serve two years stationed in the Great Lakes region.
“The only thing that I hated about the Army was that I was stationed in Wisconsin, and man we would wake up in the morning with snow up to our knees, which was something that I had never seen before,” he said. “I served my two years there in Wisconsin, and after that I came home and was out of the service for two weeks and got hired at Dow Chemical.”
He remained with Dow for 36 until retiring.
During that time, Hawkins got involved with the Freeport Girls Softball Association, coaching and serving five years as its president. He also met Randy Whitten while working for Dow.
“He was broadcasting Brazoswood and Brazosport football games, and he asked me if I could help him out,” Hawkins said. “He wanted me to keep stats for him and it was something that I had never done before, but he showed me what to do and I did that for 35 years starting in 1983.”
The PVILCA sports Hall of Fame induction will take place July 23 in Houston.
