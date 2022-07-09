Meeting the challenge of keeping the Angleton High School swim team in tune, Ginger LaRaia will lead the Wildcats into the 2022-23 season as their head coach.
After leading the former Georgetown Eagles for six seasons, LaRaia is looking forward to doing the same at Angleton.
“It is going to be awesome, and I hear there are amazing kids along with great parent support, and I am really excited for it,” LaRaia said. “The one thing we didn’t have at Georgetown were the facilities, which are amazing here. They are just beautiful, and in Georgetown, we’ve been trying to get a new swimming pool but have been shot down in two different bonds. So to be able to swim in a facility like this is just an honor, and that is what excites me the most. For the kids to have a facility like this to train in is just great because it’s not like that for every district because not many schools or towns support swimming like that. I am excited that Angleton is very supportive of their swim team.”
LaRaia graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Houston and was the head coach at Jersey Village and Cypress Fairbanks high schools. She also led the Alief Aquatic Club for two years and coached club during the summer.
“I’ve been coaching for a while on and off, but when my two daughters were born, I backed off a bit to be mom,” she said. “But swimming has always been a part of my life. Now that my girls have moved on with their lives, I am glad to be closer to my parents.”
In 2019, LaRaia was named the UIL Class 5A State Coach of The Year after the Eagles won the boys State Swimming and Diving Championship.
“It was amazing, and it was just a great year for us where things just came together for us,” she said. “I had kids who were dedicated and wanted to get better by working extremely hard, giving up a lot to put into the work they needed. I think we had a good group, and it sounds like Angleton also has a good group, especially of kids who are close with each other and supportive. When one of them is not feeling great or getting down, they have that support to help them through those tough times.
“It was a great group of kids at Georgetown.”
For the last four seasons, Angleton swimming was part of the UIL State Swimming and Diving Championships led by twins Abel and Aaron Black.
Although those two graduated and are off to Division I programs, many young swimmers remain.
“Swimming is a tough sport, and it will take a while for a swimmer to build on that success, so it doesn’t happen overnight,” LaRaia said. “We’ve had some Georgetown football players come over and think it would be easy but find out otherwise. Some even came in with the notion that they would win right away, but again find out that it takes a while before that happens because they have to work on their skills and techniques.”
Former Angleton swim coach Daniel Huffman started a youth program that has grown over the past few years.
“I am excited about the youth program they have because, in Georgetown, we didn’t have enough water since we swim in a city pool,” LaRaia said. “So there is not enough water available for us to use. But to have a junior high program is just awesome because it just creates a natural feeder to the high school program, which gets them interested at a younger age. Coach Huffman did a great in getting that started and continuing to build on it.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.