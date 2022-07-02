FREEPORT
Ever since taking over the weighmaster position for the Fishin’ Fiesta, Micah Bohon has always felt like he was at home.
An avid angler himself, Bohon is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Freeport Host Lions Club Fishin’ Fiesta for a third year, making sure things are run properly for this event.
“One of the reasons why I felt like I was made for this was because I had gigged this position since I was five years old because my mom (Kristle Kersten) was in the Lions Club, so I was always around it,” Bohon said. “At some point they needed someone to step in to be the weighmaster, they asked and I stepped in. But about a month before that my boat’s engine broke down, so I knew I wasn’t going to fish anyway. So it turned out to be a timing thing and I took the course, but as far as knowing what to do, I did, because I had been around it for so long.”
With a helping hand from his mom, Kersten, Bohon also has Keith Holder and his son Brennan Bohon assisting this year.
“A lot of what we do at the weigh station is about the help, because it’s a lot of work and a lot of time that we spend here during that time,” Micah Bohon said. “Not many tournaments have a weigh station open like Fishin’ Fiesta does, so it’s a big window and we only had a few helpers that first year but we made it work.”
As a seasoned veteran in the water, Micah Bohon knows the species well.
“Its helped me being a fisherman because I know the limits, the sizes and what to look for when a fish is two or three days old,” he said. “For me it’s about trying to keep people honest more than anything. But one of the main reasons why I do it is because of the kids and with them coming to weigh their fish, I just love seeing their faces light up. That and of course trying to keep people honest. I’ve got a partial to flounder (gigged) and I am more of an inshore guy than offshore, so I tend to focus more on that. But I do know all of the rules and regulations to offshore as well.”
Though the tournament days have been shortened, Micah Bohon only sees that as a positive for the tournament moving forward.
“We shortened it to four days because we rarely saw a lot of fish being weighed on that Wednesday,” he said. “So with the amount of volunteers that we had it just made sense for us as a crew. As far as sleep, we work about 10 to 12 hours a day even with a time limit to the weigh station. Come Sunday whenever the awards are here I am ready to go home.”
Kirsten understands the pressure of running an event this size and says her son is the best man for the job since he’s been holding a rod and reel in his hands since childhood. For a couple of years she was the Chairperson for this tournament as well.
“He is enjoying what he is doing, but to him it’s all about being fair and he just wants that part where he as a weigh master can make that happen,” Kersten said. “Because over the years and even when I was there at times,we would cut open some fish and there were weights in it. Even last year someone tried bringing in a fish on the last day when it was real busy and they tried to slip it in and one could tell that the tail had been cut. So he caught that last year and all Micah wants to do is get it back to the way it use to be and just wants it to be fair.”
And even with the threat of the weather that could play a part in this year’s celebration, Bohon still believes that this will be another successful one.
“I think we will have solid fish being weighed in especially early in the tournament due to the weather,” he said. “But I am curious as to how many anglers sign up, and my deal is that I’ve been on the fishing side, so I’ve always wanted the prizes to get better because that’s what anglers always want. I believe we will have a good tournament.”
