After enduring a 35-7 defeat to state-ranked Foster last week, the Wildcats jumped out to a 27-6 second-quarter lead, warded off three comeback attempts by Magnolia and withstood the Bulldogs’ 498 yards of offense for a 48-37 District 10-5A, D-I victory at Bulldog Stadium.
The win puts Angleton at 2-1 in district play and 3-2 overall.
Angleton quarterback Adrian Ewells threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Talon Moten on the opening drive of the game and connected on a 34-yard touchdown pass to Langston Myrick en route to a 13-3 first-quarter lead.
Angleton went up 20-6 following Elijah Walker’s interception when Myalek Woods scored on a 40-yard touchdown run two plays later.
A Deseahn Thomas 9-yard touchdown run pushed the Angleton lead to 27-6 with 6:06 remaining in the first half.
Magnolia responded by scoring 17 unanswered points.
The Bulldogs began their rally with a 15-yard run by Deonald Butler. After an Angleton punt, Hunter Andrews scored on a 66-yard touchdown run to make it 27-20 with 3:05 left.
Following another Angleton punt, Magnolia kicker Rueben Hernandez connected on his third field goal of the half as time expired for a 27-23 halftime score.
Early in the third quarter, Angleton junior Jaden Pettway picked off a pass from Magnolia quarterback Montana Wells and Ewells found Aaron Grear for a 34-yard score to push the Wildcats’ lead to 34-23.
Magnolia responded as Wells connected with Andrew Klostermann on a 19-yard score, but Woods put the game out of reach with a 74-yard run to make it a 41-30 game.
Butler pulled Magnolia back to a four-point game with 1:08 left in the third quarter, but Angleton eventually ran the clock out to seal the win.
Angleton got a 20-yard touchdown from Deseahn Thomas, his second of the night, with 4:45 left.
Thomas finished with 156 rushing yards and two scores, and Ewells threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the Angleton win.
