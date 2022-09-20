WEST COLUMBIA
C olumbia senior Katelin Arnold strives to block as many shots over the net as she can despite taking a ball to the face last year, generating more problems than a bruise on the nose.
More than a year after sustaining a lengthy concussion, Arnold has bounced back to be a cog in the Lady ’Necks’ mission to win their first district title in program history.
“Honestly, I feel like this season is one of the best seasons I’ve had,” she said.
The incident that provoked her concussion occurred when Arnold played with a new select volleyball team in San Antonio the summer before her junior season. During a game, Arnold took a ball straight to her face and while initially experiencing a sore nose, Arnold later endured the long-term effects.
“At first, I felt fine,” she said. “Then, after the game, I felt so sick.”
Arnold continued to play volleyball and basketball during her junior season, but her complications were consistent with a concussion.
“Especially in basketball,” she said. “I would go up for a layup, get pushed from behind and land on the floor. The pain would shoot up to my head, and I would feel like I was going to pass out.
“I told my doctor, ‘I don’t feel normal, I don’t feel like myself.’”
Arnold eventually was diagnosed with whiplash. Most of the pain from whiplash comes with neck movement, loss of range of motion and headaches. In some cases, the effects can last about three months. On another trip to the doctor, she was diagnosed with a concussion, she said.
Arnold noticed her struggles during the basketball season, including trying not to get sick, fatigue and dealing with headaches.
“At a home game, I landed on my bottom. The pain shot up my back and head, and I had to crawl off the court. I could not get up,” Arnold said. “I had a concussion that whole time, and I think it took three to four months to heal.”
Arnold took time away from sports over the summer, heeding the word of a specialist who recommended she not participate in any sports.
“The summer was bad because usually, I am doing something, and all I was doing was staying home,” Arnold said. “But I was healing from it.”
That time away made her feel out of shape — running brought on the headaches — and she noticed how rusty she had gotten during open gym sessions, she said.
“I had to push through,” she said. “At the beginning of the season, I was so embarrassed because I wasn’t playing how I usually do. After the summer, I feel normal again.”
Entering the Lady ’Necks’ game today against District 26-4A foe Brazosport, Arnold has registered 186 kills in 76 sets with a .212 hitting percentage. She has been a force in the middle with a team-high 54 blocks, 37 solo and has been effective at the service line with 46 aces — tied with Kate Kondra for the team lead.
Those numbers topped her statistics in her first varsity season last year.
“I think I learned from it, especially putting my hands up so I don’t get smacked in the face,” Arnold said, jokingly. “But I also learned that whenever I don’t feel like myself, I need to help myself instead of making it worse.
“I could have been healed after a few weeks, but instead, I continued, and I messed up my whole summer and being able to play. I also feel like I have gotten tougher from it because since I went through that, I am better than I have ever been this year. This is my last year, so I have to be smart.”
Taking better care of herself has been a factor in her play, but so too have her teammates, who make her want to play “10 times hard,” she said.
“I have always felt like I am a leader. I try to be a leader,” Arnold said. “Also, I want to be that person that lifts everybody. I try to be optimistic, and I try to make people laugh.”
Last week’s district win against Sweeny was a personal achievement for Arnold. The senior had a “meltdown” at a home game stemming from the anxiety of a large crowd, she said. Those feelings crept in again last week at Sweeny with a loud crowd, student sections from both teams and the drumline playing. However, Arnold rolled with the nerve-wracking environment.
“Kate (Kondra) and I started dancing with the drums during the game. It helped me, and I think it made me realize nobody cares how I look or what I do,” Arnold said. “I just need to focus on myself and my team.”
That mentality stems from the comfort Arnold has with her team. Arnold’s teenage sense of humor is not always understood, but her teammates do not judge her goofy self.
“I make jokes, and sometimes people look at me like I’m dumb sometimes, they just don’t understand, or sometimes I can be silly and act dumb,” Arnold said. “And they (her teammates) laugh with me; they don’t laugh at me. People think that is the same thing, but to me, it is different.
“Plus, I have grown up with these girls. I think they know me well now, and I know them well, so I know who I can trust to be myself around.”
First-year Lady ’Neck coach Alyssa Laker has also played a big part in Arnold’s self-confidence. Laker has expressed the care that gives Arnold confidence to open up to her coach despite the short time together.
“She is like a friend,” Arnold said. “I have been able to open up to her, and she is probably the only coach I can open up to, and I feel like she lets me be myself.”
Those around Arnold have structured a philosophy in their goal of winning a district championship.
The Lady ’Necks enter today’s game against the Lady Exporters with a 3-0 district record, and to achieve their goal, the girls have developed the mantra “Lady ’Neck fight that never dies.” Arnold wants to be at the forefront of that fight with those she trusts the most. She’s exhibited the school’s motto, that tough people win.
“I want to work on everything I can to strengthen the team,” Arnold said. “I want to be that person that makes the team better; I don’t want to be that person dragging along.
“As a team, I want us to win district and go far in the playoffs. I want us to have a good season this year, especially for us seniors.”
