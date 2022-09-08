The Columbia Roughnecks placed sixth as a team Saturday at the Bellville Booster Club Invitational.
Daniel Maus led the ’Necks with a sixth-place time of 20.29, Reuben Bishop followed in 21.30 for 34th place and Kinston Stanford crossed the finish line in 22:22 for 38th place. Roman Garza (40th, 22.33) and Conner Gotcher (41st, 22.44) rounded out the scoring for the ’Necks.
Columbia did not have enough runners to get a team score. Laysa Stanford led the Lady ’Necks in 16.02 for 18th place, followed by Emma Dupont in 16.04 to finish 19th. Braylee Schill crossed the finish line in 16.19 and McKenzie Whipple ran her time of 17.26.
Lady ’Neck JV team places third: Behind Allesi Garza, the Columbia girls junior varsity team placed third at the Bellville Booster Club Invitational.
Garza placed 14th with a time of 17.58, Presley Potter had a time of 18.37 to finish 21st and Karmen Hanzik came in 23rd place in 18:42. Zowie Belgrade (24th, 18.54) and Mayson Tumlinson (28th, 19.12) also competed for the Lady ’Necks.
The ’Neck JV team was led by Noah Wallace’s time of 16.47 for a 12th-place finish, and Luke Bowers crossed the finish line in 18.19 to take 15th place. Luis Garcia Arriaza (20th, 22.27) and Bronson Culpepper (23rd, 22.27) also competed Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
Sweeny JV beats Stafford
The Lady Dogs junior varsity team beat Stafford in straight sets, 25-20, 25-15, Tuesday night.
Hailey Eulenfeld led the Lady Dogs (1-0, 4-5) with three kills and assists with five.
Hevan Bell, Madison Warner and Erin Shutts each served four aces, and Shutts finished with eight digs.
