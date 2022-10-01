VOLLEYBALL
Columbia coach Alyssa Laker won her 100th career match as a volleyball coach Tuesday following the Lady ’Necks 25-3, 25-16, 25-12, straight-set win over La Marque.
The team was led offensively by Kate Kondra with 10 kills in a 53 percent hitting average. She also had one block solo, 20 made serves and four aces. Kaite Arnold produced eight kills, one block solo and three aces. Katelynn Lewis recorded 12 digs, and Payton Damborsky rang in 27 assists.
The Lady ’Necks junior varsity team recorded a 25-7, 25-15.
Columbia (6-0, 20-12) will begin the second half of the District 26-4A season Tuesday at Bay City.
Iowa Colony beats Bay City: The Lady Pioneers improved to 3-2 in District 26-4A play with an 11-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 victory Tuesday over Bay City.
Kaylee Preston led the Lady Pioneers (3-2, 4-9) with 19 kills, followed by Taylor Bonner-Williams with six.
Riley Vincent served four aces, and Kaydee Howard and Preston each had two. Bonner-Williams contributed three.
Kyra Moore recorded three blocks and seven digs. Vincent had 20 digs, Bonner-Williams finished with 12 and Morgan Frantzen had seven.
Howard collected 28 assists.
Brazoswood falls to Pearland: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs took a 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25 non-district loss Tuesday to Pearland.
Olivia Stringer paced the Lady Bucs (21-13) with 24 kills, followed by 17 from Regan Blank and 12 from Landrie Heble. Blank recorded three service aces, and Heble tallied five blocks.
Macie Riley dished out 23 digs, followed by 15 from Blank, 13 from Stringer and 12 from Olivia Mulholland.
Mulholland collected 54 assists.
The Lady Oilers (25-12) were led by Kimanni Rugley’s 13 kills, followed by Madie Whitehead with 11. Rugley recorded seven blocks, and Rachelle Reed finished with six.
Mia Ramirez dished out 14 digs, and Core Wolford collected 29 assists.
West Brazos teams sweep Sweeny: The West Brazos Junior High squads beat Sweeny on Tuesday.
The Lady ’Bouts seventh-grade A team won 25-12, 22-25, 15-9.
Rylea Dent and Morgan Broussard each produced four kills. Behind the service line, Broussard recorded four aces and Chloe Hardage and Iimilah Stroman each had three. Leigha Longbotham, Makenna Wasek and Kennedy Thrasher each recorded an ace. Hardage helped put the third set away by serving five straight points.
The seventh-grade B team swept Sweeny, 25-20, 25-16.
Kalee Watkins, Kortlyn Edmonson and Kelsee Myers all had multiple serves. Skyla Vice navigated the back row with precision to provide great defensive passes.
The Lady ’Bouts eighth-grade A team won in straight sets, 25-12, 25-14.
The team had eight aces, led by Jolee McDonald with three. Kylie Stavinoha, Lexi Tumlinson, Gracie Raley, Irie Kinney and Kayleigha Busch each had one ace. Tumlinson, Kinney and Emma Wallace each registered three kills, and Emma Geery had one.
Outstanding defensive players were Emily Sharpe and Aleia Pierce.
The eighth-grade B team won 25-9, 25-13.
The Lady ’Bouts communicated well and had a solid performance at the service line. Makenley Cardwell racked up 11 points, including two aces and a kill from the back row. Layla Krumwiede collected 10 points.
Alyssa Ashley and Lexey Kloecker each recorded four points, and Esiree Flores produced two points. Jessalyn Flores assisted in multiple points with her flawless setting.
FOOTBALL
Roughnecks JV loses to Bellville
The Columbia junior varsity team lost, 38-6, Thursday against Bellville.
The loss drops the ’Necks’ record to 1-3-1.
The Roughnecks’ offense looked good to start the game, with Jayce Mata and Caden Meyers running the ball and Brian Russell and Aiden Kyle each catching a pass on the opening drive.
Kyle scored on a 22-yard pass from Hunter Tello. Subsequent drives would not fare well as turnovers and penalties hampered the offense the rest of the night.
Defensively, the Roughnecks struggled to stop Bellville’s rushing attack but were able to pick up a couple of fumbles. Defensive standouts for Columbia were Aiden Goff, Caden Bledsoe and Jaxon Stark.
Columbia JV will host Wharton on Thursday.
Columbia freshmen drop first game of season: The Roughnecks freshmen team dropped their first game with a 33-6 defeat Thursday to Bellville.
The ’Necks’ record stands at 5-1.
Quarterback Cade Thoe scored the Roughnecks’ lone score with a rushing touchdown.
Logan Lewis, Bradley Gilliam and Braden Gilliam led the ’Necks’ rushing game.
The ’Necks’ defense was led by William Patrick, Robert Williams, Braden Gilliam and Jacob Breaux.
Columbia will play Wharton on Thursday.
West Brazos squads beat Sweeny: The West Brazos Junior High football teams played Sweeny on Tuesday.
The seventh-grade White team won, 18-7, behind Taylen Henderson’s two rushing touchdowns and threw a pass into the end zone to Karson Jones.
The Maroon team won 26-6.
Jacari Tims, Ty’veion George and Davion Lewis each scored one touchdown, and Josh Flores had a scoop and score. Isaiah Williams and Tims each had conversions.
The ’Bouts play Clute next week at Griggs Field.
The Roustabouts eighth-grade football teams hosted Sweeny on Tuesday, both coming away with victories.
The White team won, 18-7.
Jordan Ellison had three touchdowns, and Judge Kelly ran the ball well. Defensive standouts were Mayan Escobar, Marshall Ellison, Erik Hopkins, Caleb Howell and Carson Smith.
The Maroon team won 26-6.
An aggressive line led the offense, including Wyatt Armstrong, Abraham Gomez, Samuel Hall, Matthew Kemp, Benjamin Bailes and Aiden Jones to help open holes for Deondre Hart, Kriz Alvarez, Briar Whipple and Darrin Lewis.
Hart had two touchdowns, one rushing and another in a returned interception, and Alvarez had a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion kick.
Lewis had a rushing touchdown.
Defensive standouts were Ayden Harris, Michael Balque, Colton Richard, Lewis and Alvarez.
The eighth-grade teams will travel Tuesday to Clute.
