PEARLAND — A pair of Pearland ISD football programs are looking to make noise in District 23-6A as the 2022 season quickly approaches for Pearland and Dawson high schools.
PEARLAND OILERS
A new era is here for Pearland as first-year Oilers head coach B.J. Gotte takes over a program hungry for more success.
“We are excited to begin a new era here at Pearland,” Gotte said. “The kids are responding and adjusting well to the new routine and taking steps in the right direction every day. We will have a number of new faces on both sides of the ball.”
Gotte comes over after four seasons as head coach of Katy Paetow, which he helped build from the ground up in its 2018 inaugural season to a District 10-5A-1 state championship team in 2021.
He replaces Ricky Tullos, who moved to Bryan High School after he compiled a 33-11 record over four seasons with the Oilers.
“On offense, our skill positions will be the strength of our offensive line as they grow into their role. We will expect the following players to lead the way of offense,” Gotte said.
Returning at the skill positions will be Jackson Hamilton at quarterback, running backs Kennedy Lewis and LaDamion McDowell; and wide receivers Christian Pitts, Patrick Bridges and Aiden Glasper.
Lewis was a playmaker as a junior in 2021, rushing for 552 yards on 71 carries for seven scores, while Pitts was second on the team with 26 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdown catches during his junior year.
On defense, the Oilers will call upon defensive backs Gabriel Shepeard, Ashton Hampton, linebackers Zander Winter, Andre Duke, defensive lineman Jaden Wincher and others for depth.
Winter was the team’s second-leading tackler last season with 65 stops and five quarterback sacks.
Gotte is excited to see a lot of young talent compete on both offense and defense in 2022 as Pearland looks to make a playoff run.
“The players have embraced the new staff’s philosophy and have been working extremely hard,” Gotte said. “We will be young on both sides of the ball, but if we stay healthy and continue to improve. Expectations are high.”
Pearland will look to improve on its 7-4 overall record in 2021 that saw them go 6-1 in District 23-6A play.
DAWSON EAGLES
Under head coach Mike Allison, the Eagles had a young team in 2021 that saw many sophomores get playing time.
Thirteen starters return, including six on offense and seven on defense.
Running back Bryce Burgess was one of those sophomores who made an impact last season. The back had 1,423 yards rushing on 190 carries and 16 touchdowns.
At wide receiver, Dawson had its top two pass catches graduate with Ryan Guillo (45 catches for 850 yards and eight touchdowns) and Ashton Stroman (57 catches for 838 yards and seven touchdowns). However, the team will look to develop wideouts this season.
Returning under center is Colin Johnson, who as a junior passed for 1,995 yards on 143-of-243 attempts for 17 scores and just two interceptions.
Players to look out for on the Dawson defense will be linebacker Jackson Cody (who led the team in 2021 with 88 total tackles), Burgess (53 tackles), defensive back Max Menendez (35 tackles), and defensive lineman Edward Smith (29 tackles and a team-high six quarterback sacks) will provide solid returners.
Dawson finished 8-4 overall last season and placed third with a 5-2 record in District 23-6A games.
The Eagles picked up a 35-31 win over Clear Falls for a bidistrict championship before being eliminated by Summer Creek in the area round.
