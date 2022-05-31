SWEENY
While Sweeny has its senior leadership, underclassmen Karli Glaze, Berlynn McLaren and Ma’rya Quarles have been keys to a team that is headed to the UIL Class 4A state semifinals.
Coming off a playoff run that included a Region IV final sweep Saturday against rival Columbia, the Lady Dogs are in no way done quite yet. They’ll take Red & Charline McCombs Field on Thursday for a state semifinal contest against Bullard, intending to treat it like any other game.
“After that second game (against Columbia), we had a team dinner and we were just so excited to be going to state,” Glaze said. “But if we play like we normally know how to, we will be perfectly fine.”
A junior, Glaze is in her second season starting behind the plate. She’s come a ways from a year ago.
“I definitely have learned how to handle our pitchers better, and bonded better with them as well,” Glaze said. “I think this season I’ve taken more consideration about what they want to throw and how they feel about certain batters.”
Junior pitcher McLaren also took a big step forward, as evidenced by her dominating pitching performance Saturday in the clincher against Columbia.
“I just need to stay focused and continue doing the things that I’ve been doing during the playoffs, like not thinking about the big crowds, though it might not be a distraction to me,” McLaren said. “I just need to focus on my pitches when I am in the circle.”
At 12-4 on the season, McLaren is a power pitcher who can move the ball around effectively. She threw a two-hitter against the Lady ’Necks to go with eight strikeouts and five walks.
“I just need to continue to understand that no matter what, I know my defense is behind me,” she said. “But I also understand that whether it’s Corie (Byrd) or Cierra (Turner) who are pitching, we know that we have the capability of playing behind them as well.”
Another go-getter is sophomore Quarles, who has been a difference-maker with her defensive ability on the left side of the infield and power at the plate. With a .388 batting average prior to the region final, Quarles went 2-of-6 at the plate and two RBIs, which came courtesy of a two-run homer that decided the series opener.
“I’ve just tried to help my team out in any way I can, whether defensively, offensively and even just cheering them on and urging them on,” Quarles said. “We’ve been through our ups and downs this season, but I think that because of that, it’s made us work harder in practice to help us get to where we are right now.”
The winner of the 4 p.m. contest will advance to play for the Class 4A state championship against either Iowa Park or perennial state qualifier Liberty.
“I think it’s going to be crazy there, and for me personally I’ve never played on their field,” Glaze said. “But knowing that it’s going to be a big stadium with a big crowd, it could be a bit scary. But I do believe it’s going to be a great experience for us. I know that, for state, everyone will be a little more wound up and there will be a lot more people there from both sides.”
Trying to stay on point by following the direction of head coach Darian Harris, these Lady Dogs understand they need to take it one game at a time, one pitch at a time.
“If we stay together as a team, I just know that we can continue to go as far as we want to go,” McLaren said.
