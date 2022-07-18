LAKE JACKSON
Matt Cohen is glad to be a part of The Wilderness Golf Course family.
Cohen is entering his third week as the course’s new general manager, taking over for Doug Borow, who left to be the Iron Horse Golf Course general manager in North Richland Hills, a suburb of Fort Worth.
“I’m excited to be at The Wilderness, at Lake Jackson and in this community,” Cohen said. “It is a great golf course with a good staff and an excellent client base. It is a very engaged golf culture and a very organic golf-centric feel, which is what it should be.
“We want to keep it simple but do it at a high level.”
Cohen has been well traveled in his path to the Lake Jackson course, but golf has always been the driving factor.
“They are kind of a unicorn in the golf management business in terms of walking the walk and truly exhibiting all of the great things that great companies like to give lip service to, Kemper truly delivers,” Cohen said. “I couldn’t be happier to be here, be part of the Kemper family, a part of The Wilderness family and bring my family into this environment and community.”
Cohen grew up around golf in the Denver and Boulder, Colorado area. He played the sport in high school, and although he did not play collegiately, he was still an avid player. He eventually worked at golf courses and worked his way up through the ranks.
“I figured out early in college that I wanted to be a club professional or a PGA player,” Cohen said. “I started playing when I was 12 years old, which is a little late, honestly, for somebody in my profession, and it immediately struck a chord with me, and I loved the individuality of it. So I immediately immersed myself in it and became avid about playing, learning and watching it. Any way to gain knowledge about how to become a good player.”
Cohen also played team sports growing up, including baseball, basketball and football through middle school and continued playing baseball through high school. However, golf was a sport that appealed to Cohen because of the individuality of the sport, he said. None of Cohen’s family members played golf competitively, so it was a passion he developed on his own. While Cohen felt he did not have the technical skills to be a good enough golfer to make a living playing the sport, he said he knew he could build a career around golf.
“I played team sports my whole life growing up, and I love that. I loved being a part of a team and winning and losing as a team,” he said. “But there was always something frustrating about my desire to work hard in practice or a game and then see the kid next to me not care, and we lose because of that.
“In golf, you don’t have to worry about that. You get all of the credit, and you get all of the blame, so you have nowhere else to look other than yourself for your success or your failure, and that appealed to me.”
Once he knew what his profession would be, he finished schooling at the University of Colorado and moved to Tucson, Arizona, to attend classes at the University of Arizona. That began a 12-year residency in the Grand Canyon State, which allowed him to live somewhere he could play golf year-round and where he met his wife, Kelli.
“I worked, I think, almost every position in the golf industry,” Cohen said.
He was employed for a year at the Rose Valley Country Club and maintained the course, including mowing greens and fairways, raking bunkers and overseeding the course, he said. That work helped him understand that side of the golf industry.
“And I think that ended up being valuable for me down the road,” he said.
He worked his way up from there, getting a job at Ventana Canyon Golf & Racquet Club in Tucson, working in golf operations, including the driving range, bag room and eventually in the pro shop. He was the first assistant professional and tournament coordinator when he left the facility. He became a PGA member in 2001.
That experience opened the door to his first head professional golf job in 2003 at the Anthem Golf & Country Club in Phoenix for five years. Cohen moved back home to become the third head golf professional in the 40-year history of Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs. He held that position for about eight years.
After that, Cohen moved southeast to the Lone Star state for his first general manager job at Cascades Country Club in Tyler and has lived there since 2015.
“I ran that private country club in a similar role to what I’m doing here,” he said.
An ownership change at the Cascade Golf Course led to an amicable parting six months later. Cohen then found an interim general manager position in April at a course in Tunica, Mississippi, where he built a connection with Kemper Sports, which managers The Wilderness on behalf of Lake Jackson.
“In that process of showing them my skill set and proving to them that I have the ability to be a GM within Kemper, we started talking about Lake Jackson and the fact that the position was open here,” Cohen said. “I was fortunate enough to do a good job in Tunica … that led to them extending an offer for me to be the GM here.
“It was good timing and good fortune. I am honored and blessed to be here.”
The most stressful part of Cohen’s first two-plus weeks on the job is not learning The Wilderness way but finding a home. Luckily, the Cohens expect to sell their Tyler property next Monday and move into their Rosharon home the next day or two. His two children will attend Manvel High School.
“We are excited to live in the area,” Cohen said. “We chose to live in Rosharon to keep my teenagers happy. They wanted to be closer to Houston, so this is a nice compromise.”
Meanwhile, Cohen is taking everything in at his new role at The Wilderness — voted as one of the best golf courses in the state and the nation. With that designation, Cohen does not see the need to make any sudden changes.
“Whenever I go to a new facility, my approach is to learn, observe, ask questions and truly understand the operation and culture before I start to make judgments too quickly,” Cohen said. “This facility is operating at a high level — both financially and from a service perspective — it is performing very well, so nothing is broken.
“Which is neat because, throughout my career, something has been broken and needs to be addressed pretty quickly. That is not the case here. My approach is to earn the respect and trust of the staff, members, the client base and the city and show them that I am genuine and engaged.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.