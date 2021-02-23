FLATONIA
Fredericksburg High School girls’ basketball team showed why they are No. 2 in the state with a cold, calculated and decisive 99-58 victory over Sweeny on Monday night at Flatonia High School.
The Billies, 25-1, are headed to their sixth regional quarterfinal game under head coach Carrie Grona’s leadership. They will take on Navarro at 7 p.m. Thursday at Northside Gym in San Antonio.
Sweeny, 18-7, played a physical and quick game and neither team seemed to show signs of the hardships suffered last week during Winter Storm Uri that left the homes of many players on both sides of the court with no power or water.
But both coaches beg to differ, saying they noticed a difference in their players.
Grona, who logged her 203rd career victory Monday night, said her players were not as quick as usual defensively, due to having only two practices before the game.
The Bulldogs didn’t get a single practice in before the area matchup.
“If you’re gonna play the No. 2 team in the state, you have got to be prepared, and unfortunately we didn’t get to do much preparation,” Sweeny head coach Dwayne Stevens said. “Had we been able to do more, the score may have been a little more respectable.”
The Lady Bulldogs, who also had to overcome a COVID outbreak early in their season, earned every bit of their area playoff showing.
Guards Karissa Phillips and Asha Strauther set a fast and furious pace for Sweeny in the first half that took the Lady Billies out of their game.
Despite taking the brunt of the Bulldogs’ ire under the boards, Fredericksburg post Audrey Spurgin scored a game-high 21 points.
“She was manhandled the whole first quarter. They were doing everything they could to keep her off the boards,” Grona said. “She wasn’t fighting off just one player but three. She handled it well.”
The physicality came with a price for Sweeny, which had three players foul out of the game, including one in the second quarter.
“It was a physical game in the beginning, but once the team adjusted to it and settled down, we started playing our game,” Grona said. “(Sweeny) did what they had to do.”
Strauther scored a game-high 19 points for the Bulldogs and Phillips had 18, which included five three-pointers.
“This was the best (Sweeny) has shot in a while,” Grona said. “They were 42 percent shooting overall. They shot 46 percent behind the line. They have a bright future for sure.”
Stevens had hoped for a closer game, but thought his team gave its best.
“I don’t think we had a legitimate chance of winning, but I thought that maybe we could play them within 20 to 25 points, but it is what it is,” Stevens said. “It’s been a crazy year. We just felt fortunate to be here.”
Stevens said his game plan was to have practice all last week.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t get to practice because our kids didn’t have power or the internet, and we didn’t have school last week,” he said. “There was no way to get a hold of our kids. We didn’t know who was where. We got in one practice on Saturday. Our kids had been a week without practice and our kids couldn’t even have virtual practice because most of our kids didn’t have any power.”
The Billies were in the same boat. Three-fourths of the team didn’t have power or water, and Grona and one of her assistant coaches didn’t have power until Sunday, the head coach said. One player’s home still lacked power or running water as teams began Monday’s game.
One of Fredericksburg’s practices was just an open gym for the girls to shoot around and take showers.
