FREEPORT — The playoffs have arrived for Brazosport, although the schedule reads Week 10 of the high school football season. Every game is a must-win for the Exporters to make the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.
The Exporters (2-2, 4-4) host Navasota (3-2, 6-3) Friday in a District 12-4A, D-I football game at Hopper Field. The home finale for the Ships is also senior night for the program.
“They are a good team and well-coached,” Brazosport coach Mark Kanipes said. “It will be like a playoff game; heck, every game is from here on out.”
While the Ships can make the playoffs with a loss to the Rattlers, they would need help to be the No. 4 seed in the districts, and the Exporters don’t want it to come to that.
Luckily, the Exporters’ bye came at the right time.
“It’s always good to have a week to regroup and have another week to plan against a good opponent,” Kanipes said. “We lost two district ball games by seven points in games we had chances to score. So we have a chance here to figure out how to finish games.
“It’s been a good two weeks, and the weather has been good; we just have to play the game.”
The No. 14-ranked Rattlers are coming off a thrilling 37-35 win against No. 17-ranked Stafford last week. The week before, Navasota suffered a loss to Iowa Colony in comeback fashion but returned the favor against the Spartans, who came in unbeaten in district play.
The Rattlers trailed 14-0 in the first quarter after a pair of early turnovers and were down 21-6 at the half. Part of Navasota’s comeback included recovering two of the team’s three onside kicks, and the Rattlers scored on four straight possessions.
“The difference in the game was a blocked extra point that they (Navasota) returned back for two,” Kanipes said. “Stafford was down by 10 when they went down and scored again and got the two-point conversion, but they still trailed by two.
“The game could have gone either way. Navasota could have lost that game, and they could have won the Iowa Colony game.”
It’s another example of how tight the district has been this season.
With two weeks left, El Campo is the lone team to have clinched a postseason spot with five teams left in the running. Needville is the only team that is eliminated. Brazosport’s losses have each come by seven points, and its two wins have come by a combined nine points against the Blue Jays and Iowa Colony.
“With the exception of the El Campo score, everybody has been pretty close,” Kanipes said. “It is a very competitive district, and it could come down to a three- or four-way tie to see who gets into the playoffs. It could come down to a point differential.
“The biggest thing is, we’ve got to win, and then we’ll go from there.”
The Exporters will look to get their offense going in these next two games.
Brazosport averaged 20.2 points per game through eight games, including a 13.7 clip in district play and a shutout loss in the district opener to Bay City. It contrasted last season behind quarterback Randon Fontenette and Paul Woodard when the duo led the Exporters scoring 37.7 points per game, including 41.2 points in five district games.
“Defenses have played well this year and have not been giving up too many points,” Kanipes said. “Offensively, we have had some issues. Paul was good, but Xavier (Butler) is great, too, and we have a few new guys on the offensive line.”
Getting Butler going has proved to be effective.
When the senior back runs for more than 128 yards and scores more than one touchdown in a game, the Exporters are 4-0 this season. In the two district wins, Butler averaged 180 yards and two touchdowns.
“To be honest with you, the defensive lines that we have faced are playing a lot better, and we see teams play with a lot of pressure. We have to do a better job of picking things up when they bring pressure,” Kanipes said. “We need to cut down on the penalties against Navasota. I call them drive killers. We make a big play, then suddenly, there is a holding call, and instead of first and 10, it’s first and 20.”
Kanipes is hopeful the bye week will give his team a reboot. He is also looking for the Exporters to play a complete game through all phases of the game.
“We have not played in all phases at all times of the game,” Kanipes said. “One or two phases are going well, but something happens in the other phase. We have done a much better job on kickoff coverage and the placement of our kickoffs. We need to take advantage of drives and opportunities when we get the ball and turn those into points.”
