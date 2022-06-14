The Danbury Panthers won their first District 24-3A title this season since 2016 by outscoring opponents 127-36., and that success resulted in numerous district selections.
Danbury (11-1, 25-4) advanced to the Region III playoffs, falling out of the tournament to Central Heights, 2-0, in an area round matchup.
Colton Warmack led the all-district selections as the district’s most valuable player, and Kadin Munson was picked as the pitcher of the year. Rusty Sample was the coach of the year.
Also selected for individual honors were East Bernard’s Eric Bradicich as the offensive player of the year; Boling’s Trenton Jones as the defensive player of the year; and Van Vleck’s Javion Fuentes as the newcomer of the year.
First-team selections for the Panthers were pitcher Wyatt Lambert and first baseman JT Cappadona.
Other first-team honorees included Hitchcock’s Brandon Connor and Austin Gace; Van Vleck’s Gunner Gibbons, Jase Hood, Wade Hutson, Jace MacKenzie and Brett Noster; Boling’s Hayden Albert, Jaxson Urbanek, Lance Kocian and Brayden Bialas; Brazos’ Vinny Aguilar, Chris Ortega and Coltin Frayard; and East Bernard’s Dallas Novicke and Luke Minks.
Placing second team for Danbury were Payton Penn, Max Kroschel, Blake Neubauer and Canyon Etenburn.
Other selections were Hempstead’s Alex Manzano, Aandres Compton as both a pitcher and outfielder; Hitchcock’s Zeven Landry, Gavin Shuttlesworth and Mauro Ruiz; Van Vleck’s Chance Wilson and Evan Cervantes; Boling’s Kade Sweat, Kyler Sweat and Ty Rolf; East Bernard’s Joseph Cooper and Korbyn Hudgins; and Brazos’ Dayne Macha and Mason Vrana.
