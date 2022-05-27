PEARLAND
The stands at the Dawson High School softball stadium couldn’t contain all the Columbia and Sweeny fans wanting to see Game 1 of the rivals’ best-of-three series Thursday night.
The stadium couldn’t contain Ma’rya Quarles either.
The Sweeny sophomore sent a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right center with a runner on board to give the Lady Dogs a 2-1 victory and put them one win away from a spot at the UIL Softball Class 4A State Championship Tournament next week.
With both schools having commencement exercises tonight, it will be 2 p.m. Saturday before the teams return to Dawson for Game 2. If Columbia can win that game, a decisive third game will follow that afternoon.
Fans from both teams lined the field from the stands to the outfield walls, watching a pitching duel between two of the best softball teams in the state.
“It was crazy out here today and I had never played in a game like this before,” Quarles said. “It wasn’t overwhelming, but it was fun.”
Quarles’ shot in the fourth followed an infield single by Karli Glaze and erased a 1-0 Columbia lead.
“I definitely wanted an outside pitch, especially with a runner on first, and I just wanted to get something off her,” Quarles said.
Sweeny head softball coach Darian Harris has been working with Quarles in the batting cages to get her bat going, and it paid off in that trip to the plate.
“She didn’t see the ball well in her first at-bat, and I told her to have a different approach, meaning she needed to do her two+strike approach just to get her timing down, and it helped her see the ball a lot better,” Harris said. “I just wanted her to focus on putting the ball in play.”
The ’Lady Necks took the lead despite a dominating start by Sweeny senior pitcher Corie Byrd, who struck out six of the first seven batters she faced on her way to 13 punchouts for the game.
“I think that Corie was just on, and we just talked about her staying calm and staying poised and she did a great job of doing both,” Sweeny Lady Dog head coach Darian Harris said. “She trusted her stuff and just stayed within herself, which helped her settle in.”
She struck out the side in five of the seven innings.
Byrd’s lone mistake came in the top of the third, when she threw an 0-2 rise ball to freshman Brittyn Hardwick, who blasted it over the left field fence to put the Lady ’Necks up 1-0.
“The girls played well and we have good solid hitters, just like they do, and at the end of the day, it will be who out hits who,” Columbia head coach Lauren Guthrie said.
Byrd got in a bit of a jam in the sixth after an error on the first baseman put a runner on. With two outs, Byrd walked Brianna Yanez, but then sat down pinch-hitter Chandi Johnson with another strikeout on four pitches.
Byrd’s rise ball was effective at the start of the game and in the seventh, she got two of the three strikeouts to start a mini-celebration for the Lady Dogs.
“I think we were in our head a little bit, and of course, it’s Sweeny,” Guthrie said. “Literally, the difference was one error, and take that away and we are still playing. But the girls got this because they know what they are up against and they know Berlynn (McLaren) is going to pitch them rise balls, so they just need to lay off of them.”
Quarles relished the moment and atmosphere Thursday night.
