Kaiden Shelton drove in three runs, and three players recorded a pair of hits as the Pearland 12U baseball team opened the Little League Southwest Region tournament Thursday with a resounding 14-2 victory over White Hall, Arkansas.
Pearland — who represents Texas East in the regional bracket — advances to play Mississippi in the next round at 4 p.m. today. Mississippi defeated New Mexico, 7-1, Thursday morning at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco.
Pearland opened the game with a five-run first inning, added a run in the third frame and run-ruled Arkansas after an eight-run fifth inning.
Leadoff hitter Jake Zurek singled, and Shelton drove him in with a two-run home run to left field in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.
Jackson Wolfe drew a walk, and after a strikeout, Austin Cummings singled and Manuel Castillo Jr. walked to load the bases.
Malachi Clark walked to score Wolfe, and Ethan Richardson drew a base on balls to plate Cummings to extend the Pearland lead to 4-0.
Jacolby Mayberry’s sacrifice fly to right field drove home Castillo to make it 5-0.
After Arkansas got on the board with a two-run second, Pearland answered with a run in the top of the third when Corey Kahn — who walked to open the inning — scored on a passed ball after a ground out and a steal of third base.
Pearland led 6-2.
Pearland then put the game away in the fifth.
Cohen Hartman, Kahn, Clark and Mayberry each scored on errors; Zurek crossed home plate on a dropped third strike and Richardson made it home on a wild pitch. Cummings scored on a fly ball by Kahn as part of the rally to eventually make it a 13-2 game.
A ground out by Hartman — the first out of the inning — plated Shelton to make it 14-2.
Zurek, Cummings and Kahn each recorded two hits, and Zurek, Shelton, Cummings and Kahn each scored twice.
Shelton batted 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Richardson, Clark, Khan, Mayberry and Hartman each drove in a run.
Zurek picked up the win in two innings of work. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just one hit.
Cooper Arbaugh pitched a pair of innings, and Wolfe — who started for Pearland — went an inning, allowing a pair of runs.
Parker Whitcomb took the loss for Arkansas in two innings of work.
Today’s game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.
