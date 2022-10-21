ANGLETON — The Angleton Wildcats gave Friendswood a short-lived playoff experience last year, with a 41-27 Angleton win in the first round.
A year later, Angleton kept the Mustangs from making it past the regular season.
The Wildcats (5-1, 6-2) handled the Mustangs (2-4, 4-5), 35-21 Friday at Wildcat Stadium, securing a winning-record in the regular season and a game closer to playing football past the regular season.
Junior quarterback Adrian Ewells has thrown for multiple touchdowns in the last three games, and it took him only the first half Friday to continue the trend.
All 28 of the Wildcats first-half points came in the first six and last five minutes of the half.
“This was basically another first round playoff game, and they were fighting for a playoff spot, so we knew this was a big game,” Ewells said.
On the second play, Angleton head coach Jason Brittain got the senior playmaker Kariyen Boniaby Goins involved.
On a tunnel screen, Ewells threw a pass that right on Goins No. 9.
The rest of the field was green grass and Goins has plenty of speed. A 79-yard strike set the tone for not only Angleton’s offense, but for the game.
A stifling defensive effort added to the recipe, setting up Angleton to score again. The Wildcats used a different approach the second time around.
Three first-down runs from Ewells and another on a pass had the Mustangs on their heels.
Senior running back Deseahn Thomas burst through the hole, accelerating past the first level and making a couple of Mustangs run into each other at the second. The only thing that kept him from the end zone was the angle to the pylon.
The Wildcats’ leading rusher got another chance and walked in untouched for a 14-0 lead not even halfway through the first quarter.
Wide receiver Bryce Duron has had his fair share of moments during his freshman campaign, notably making a catch to set up a game-winning field goal to beat Manvel.
Tonight, he added a few more to the collection with his first two career touchdowns.
The first touchdown came off a soaring interception from senior defensive back Myalek Woods, where he read the wheel route from the running back and met the ball at its apex.
Ewells dialed up a play-action pass as Duron, working in the slot, zoomed across the field. The junior quarterback hit him in stride as he lunged across the goal line for an 18-yard touchdown to build a commanding 28-7 lead.
“It was just a matter of time, because he is a really good player,” Brittain said.
Ewells did the majority of the damage with his arm in the first half, completing 8-of-11 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
The Angleton defense kept up its resistance, holding the Mustangs to just 42 yards rushing in the first half, the longest being 15 yards.
Both defenses clamped down in the third quarter, leaving the scorekeeper quiet while preventing the Wildcats from pulling away.
After a scoreless third quarter, Duron did not waste time in the fourth, as he collected a screen pass and made a defender miss to walk into the end zone.
He had seven catches coming into the game, but added three more to go with 47 yards and the two scores.
“It seems like he’s getting more comfortable and once you get comfortable, you are going to get better and better every week,” Ewells said.
Braylan Shelby, Friendswood linebacker and University of Southern California verbal commit, has been terrorizing offenses all season. Angleton limited him with bootlegs and running off-tackle to keep him away from the football.
“A real good player, but we believe in our O (offensive) line doing what they had to do,” Ewells said.
Ewells finished with a final of 13-of-21 with 269 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Friendswood found success in the special teams in the fourth quarter with an onside kick recovery which they turned into points.
Backup quarterback Matthew Dupuis came in to relieve quarterback Michael Butler after the game was out of reach. However, Dupuis kept the Mustangs in the game.
On his first drive, he had immense success, continuously hitting first down throws. A screen pass to Winters opened a hole that he plowed through for the Mustangs’ first touchdown since the middle of the second quarter, making it 35-14.
As the Mustangs were mustering a comeback, Angleton fended them off with an Elijah Walker interception in what looked to put the game out of reach. However, a turnover on downs gave Friendswood energy.
An Ewells loss, a two-yard gain from Thomas and multiple short gains from senior running back Jarius Walker gave the ball right back to Friendswood.
Dupuis scored his second touchdown of the quarter with a 66-yard pitch and catch to senior Kale Koopmann, who split two defenders and a sideline of purple grew tense.
He was the lone Mustang receiver to find sustained success, with five catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
However, the clock struck midnight for the Mustangs as they ran out of time for not only the game, but their chances at seeing the playoffs.
