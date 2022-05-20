Columbia's Briana Yanez, left, celebrates as she high-fives teammates Cameron Creswell after Creswell scored a run during Game 2 of a Class 4A, Region IV semifinal against Calallen on Saturday in Columbia. The Lady ’Necks won Game 2, 6-1, and defeated Calallen, 9-2 in the decisive third game to win the series and advance to the Region IV championship next week.
Columbia coach Lauren Guthrie talked about the importance for her team to be able to put the ball in play entering this week's Class 4A, Region IV semifinal against Calallen.
After their Game 1 loss Wednesday, her players came through Saturday when the team needed a pair of wins to continue their season.
The Lady ’Necks grabbed a 3-0 lead thanks to two errors, and a couple of more runs crossed home plate on a pair of fielder's choices in a must-win Game 2 with a 6-1 victory to force a decisive third game.
Columbia's bats didn't stop in the nightcap as the Lady ’Necks greeted seldom-used starting pitcher Raegan Tennill with a four-run first inning that set the tone and gave the team confidence en route to a dominating 9-2 victory.
The offense's tenacity combined with the nearly unstoppable pitching trio of freshman Kimber Moraw and seniors Braylynn Henderson and Ally Phillips formulated the perfect recipe for the Lady ’Necks to advance to the Region IV championship against neighboring rival Sweeny next week.
