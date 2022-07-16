A tough first inning for the Brazoswood SBC Babe Ruth All-Stars led to an 11-9 loss Friday to Magee, Mississippi, to open the Babe Ruth Southwest Region 13- to 15-year-old Region tournament at Camden Fairview High School in Arkansas.
Since the Brazoswood team arrived Thursday, it has endured several changes through the East Texas State tournament and personnel shuffling.
“When we got here, there was another team from Texas getting ready to check in, but nobody knew they were coming, and it was Andrews,” Brazoswood Babe Ruth manager Jesse Hibbetts said. “Because of that and another team showing up, Babe Ruth had to redo the bracket three times. Originally we were supposed to start at 2:30 p.m. on Friday against Hereford, but instead drew Magee.”
The SBC Bucs took the initial lead with a three-run top of the first inning. Anthony Ham drove in two runs with his liner to the outfield.
But Magee responded by sending nine batters to the plate as part of a seven-run bottom of the first.
“It was tough because that first inning kind of killed us,” Hibbetts said. “We played some defense, but our starter (Tyson Murphy) had four walks and two balks. With those two balks, he walked in two runs. So with a bunch of walks and a couple of hits, even then, I knew it was going to be a back and forth game, which it was.”
Murphy was not his usual self on the mound.
“Maybe he got a bit nervous because it was the regional tournament with a bigger crowd and was just a bit antsy and over-anxious on the mound,” Hibbetts said. “His pitches were missing high, plus he wasn’t setting properly, thus the balks that were called on him. So I thought it was just the mental part of the game with him.
“There were also a couple of mental errors in that first inning, and really that was the difference. Normally when one scores eight runs, that team should win, but overall, I thought we hit well and played better defense after that first inning.”
Once Murphy was removed in the bottom of the first, Preston Hollingsworth showed some promise in relief.
“After that first, the flow of the game was better for us,” Hibbetts said. “Preston (2 1/3 innings) settled in, pitched a good game and we kept him under 45 pitches so he can pitch against Alabama if we need him. We followed him up with Matthew Dickson, who pitched that last inning and did his job as well throwing strikes.”
Down by four going into the second inning, the Bucs cut the deficit in half, trailing 7-5. Magee scored in three of its four innings with a two-hour limit to each pool game.
In the fourth frame, the Bucs trimmed the deficit to two runs and got another at-bat in the top of the fifth with two minutes to spare.
The team’s comeback didn’t materialize as a runner was thrown out at first base by the pitcher, and the final batter struck out to end the contest. Brazoswood scored two runs in the second and third innings and a single run in the fourth and fifth.
“If we could have gotten the lead back, I was going to close the game with Morgan Love, but we never got there,” Hibbetts said. “Tomorrow, I will probably go with Morgan as the starter because he is our top gun. We need to win, but we will try to keep him under that threshold of 45, so he will be available the next day. That’s what the plan is.”
Solid at the plate for Brazoswood was Hudson Hibbetts (3-for-3, three RBIs), and Murphy and AJ Burton each got quality at-bats.
“We had a quick meeting after the loss and discussed the game and the scenarios, and most know that we gave that one away,” Jesse Hibbetts said. “So now we have to come out and just give it our all.”
With the first pool game out of the way, Brazoswood will take on Tallassee, Alabama, at 11 a.m. today. Bracket play will follow in a single-elimination format.
“If we don’t win then that first one, we are definitely going to make it tougher for ourselves by having to play back-to-back games in the bracket portion of it,” Hibbetts said.
