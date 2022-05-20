WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia coach Robert Johnson expects to compete with an experienced team in this year’s 7-on-7 football tournament.
The Roughnecks will be a part of the Columbia State Qualifying Tournament, which takes place Saturday at both Griggs Field and Bulldog Stadium in Sweeny.
Eight teams make up the bracket, and the tournament’s champion is the only qualifier.
Teams in Pool A will play at Columbia High School. Those teams include Columbia, Needville, Hitchcock and Hamshire-Fannett.
Pool B at Sweeny High School will feature Navasota, Sweeny, Columbus and Wharton.
Columbia will kick off the tournament at 8 a.m. against Hamshire-Fannett. The team will take on Hitchcock at 8:45 a.m. and end the morning at 9:30 a.m. against Needville.
The semifinal and championship games will be played at West Columbia beginning at 10:45 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Unlike last year’s tournament in Columbia, Johnson enters Saturday with a quarterback as Roughneck starter Tate Thrasher will be competing in his first 7-on-7 tournament of the spring Saturday. He was competing for the state bass fishing title last weekend when the team competed in a tournament in Hitchcock, Johnson said.
“We got a chance to scrimmage with him yesterday, and he did well throwing the ball for the first time,” Johnson said.
Johnson had to go with a quarterback-by-committee approach in Columbia’s qualifier last season, but he had Thrasher back in the next qualifier. The team, however, did not qualify to state.
“I expect to compete this weekend. I really do,” Johnson said.
Returners include Naqualyn Grice, Kai Castille, Jamarcus Higgins, Xavier Butler, Zachary White, Daxton Newell, Major Marshall, Blake Osteen, Justin Cottrell and Thrasher.
In April, Grice was cleared from a torn ACL injury, and he is working back into shape, Johnson said.
“He is a very good athlete,” he said.
The team made it to the championship game at last weekend’s Hitchcock qualifier, but lost there to miss the cut. Johnson expects it to be a different result this week.
“It is a good group of kids,” Johnson said. “The execution I saw in the first tournament and yesterday’s scrimmage was good. The thing about the first tournament was we were gassed because we had a lot of guys playing both ways, and they weren’t in shape yet.
“I think it will be a better outcome this time because I know how to manage their minutes better.”
