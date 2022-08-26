MONTGOMERY — Angleton head coach Jason Brittain expected the defense to be ahead of the offense coming into his team’s Week 1 game against Montgomery Lake Creek.
However, the defense allowed 28 unanswered points while the offense had a good night Thursday as the Wildcats (0-1) fell to the Lions, 42-38, at Montgomery ISD stadium.
With Angleton quarterback Kariyen Boniaby Goins leaving the game with an injury, junior Reagan Cade led a comeback effort in the fourth quarter.
Trailing by four with 1:08 remaining, the Wildcats were in business following a targeting call on Lake Creek and two 10-plus yard passes.
It set up an opportunity for a Hail Mary, but Cade’s last-second heave fell short and incomplete.
Lake Creek got on the board first with a seven-play drive ending with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore running back Tyvonn Byars.
Angleton’s first points of the season came off a Lake Creek miscue when the snap flew over the punter’s head and the Wildcats recovered in the end zone for a safety.
It took two plays on Angleton’s next offensive possession to take the lead.
Senior running back Jamarcus Shockley took a handoff off left tackle 53 yards to give the Wildcats a 9-7 advantage.
Senior wide receiver Myalek Woods took an end around handoff 40 yards and grew Angleton’s lead to nine. Later in the second quarter, Boniaby Goins needed four tries but got in on a fourth-down draw to put the Wildcats ahead, 23-7.
An eight-play drive from Lake Creek ended with a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cade Tessier to cut Angleton’s lead to nine heading into the half.
Lake Creek wasted little time out of halftime, scoring in five plays — all on the ground — in 1:50 of the third quarter to cut their deficit to two, 23-21.
The Lions regained possession following a Wildcats muff kickoff and turned that into points four plays later to take the lead, 28-23.
They would carry the momentum with two consecutive scoring drives out of halftime after Tessier threw a 45-yard touchdown pass as part of 28 unanswered points by the Lions to give them a 35-23 lead.
Goins left the game, bringing on Cade.
His first snap was a handoff to Thomas, who burst for a 55-yard touchdown to close the gap to 35-30 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Two possessions later, Cade fired his first touchdown pass, hitting senior wide receiver Aaron Grear up the seam for a 33-yard touchdown toss.
After a two-point conversion, the Wildcats led, 38-35.
Tessier needed seven plays to give the advantage to Lake Creek, headlined by two 30-plus yard completions.
Byars finished the drive in the end zone with 1:08 left on the clock.
Tessier led the way for the Lions with 227 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 46 yards on the ground, while Byars eclipsed 100 yards and had four touchdowns.
Goins and Cade combined for 156 passing yards, 97 from Boniaby Goins.
The 280-yard rushing total headlined the offense’s effort, led by senior Thomas.
Angleton will host Clear Lake at 7 p.m. next Friday at Wildcat Satdium.
