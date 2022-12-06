FREEPORT
Almost half of Wharton’s points from Tuesday night’s non-district game against Brazosport came off offensive rebounds. The Tigers’ 29 offensive boards turned into 32 second-chance points, leading to a 66-42 loss for the Exporters at the EE “Flash” Walker Gymnasium.
“That was more than the difference tonight,” Brazosport coach Travis Pittman said. “We weren’t boxing out and getting defensive rebounds.”
The Tigers (7-4) recorded nine offensive boards in the first quarter, converting them into nine points en route to a 23-10 lead. The Tigers’ largest lead was 21-4 with 2:15 left to play in the opening quarter.
The Exporters (1-6) struggled to get things going offensively with three missed shots and two turnovers through the first five possessions before Toric Goins’ putback 2:12 into the game.
After weathering a rough opening stanza, Brazosport switched to a zone defensively, forcing the Tigers to attempt jump shots in the second quarter. Wharton shot 9-of-25 in the first quarter but settled for a 3-of-12 clip in the second, opening the door for Brazosport to pull within a possession.
Khelyn Mitchell got the scoring going by connecting on all four foul shots, and Savion Lewis scored on a jumper and a drive to the basket to close the gap to 26-18 with 3:46 left in the quarter.
After Wharton’s Kameron Mitchell’s putback with 3:32 left in the first half gave the Tigers a 28-18 lead, the Exporters forced four turnovers and did not allow a point as part of a 5-0 run — three of them from Khelyn Mitchell. Mitchell then connected from downtown with 15 seconds left to pull within three, 29-26, but Raymond Hudson III’s 3-pointer with four seconds left made it a 32-26 game at the half.
“In the second quarter, we were playing great defense. They were still getting rebounds, but they weren’t converting off of them,” Pittman said. “We were getting to the basket, getting to the line and knocked down a few 3-pointers.
“We pulled it within a three-point game, but that big shot right before halftime took the wind out of our sails a little bit.”
Mitchell’s putback closed the game to 32-28, 42 seconds into the third quarter, but that was the closest the Exporters would get the rest of the game.
Brazosport shot 1-of-9 from the floor after Mitchell’s field goal, and the team went scoreless for 6:20. Meanwhile, the Tigers went 6-of-19 from the floor, including a 12-0 run during that stretch. Brazosport was outscored 15-6 in the third quarter and 34-16 in the second half. Mitchell scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half but was limited to four in the second half.
JK Baldridge paced the Tigers with 16 points, followed by Carlton Scott II with 15.
“I told the guys if we score six points in a quarter, we have to keep them right with us,” Pittman said. “We were outscored 15-6, and we had two quarters like that; that’s tough.”
Lewis added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Mitchell and Lewis combined for 30 of the team’s 42 points.
“They show in flashes that they are a really good basketball team — we’ll have a good quarter or a good half,” Pittman said. “It is trying to put together a full four quarters. That is the thing that we are working on.”
Pittman fields a young team with two returners from last year’s area finalist squad but loses last season’s leading scorer Randon Fontenette, who is looking to graduate early before heading off to college.
Still, Pittman has confidence his team can turn it around. The team’s 1-6 record is the same around this time last year, but the Exporters rallied at the Pride of Texas Tournament and built momentum in time for the district season.
“We play up in most of our non-district schedule just to get us ready for district,” Pittman said. “We’re learning, it is a young season and our best basketball is still ahead of us.”
The Exporters will return to Corpus Christi for the Pride of Texas Tournament on Thursday. There will be plenty of time for the Exporters to get back on track by the start of the district season in January.
“We play these games to get ready for districts, and I told them, ‘It is only a loss if we don’t learn from it,’” Pittman said. “Let’s get better that way, and by Jan. 3, when we start districts, our best basketball will be in front of us.”
