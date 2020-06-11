Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman drowns, beaches close because of high tides
- Peaceful demonstration planned in Angleton
- March and demonstration bring community together in peaceful protest
- Angleton man gets probation in truck crash
- Surfside Beach has first confirmed COVID-19 case
- Two arrested in connection with March drive-by shooting
- Freeport officer tests positive; no virus announcement Saturday
- Sheriff's office's investigating reported kidnapping
- THE SCOOP: Brazoria gets new restaurants
- Lake Jackson, Freeport to host unity events
Images
Videos
Commented
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Suspect's murder, aftermath too familiar (17)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Messengers being shot for providing information (15)
- ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Trump attacks on Scarborough degrading his office (14)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Primary runoffs present problem (10)
- Letter to the editor (8)
- GUEST COLUMN: Racism woven into fabric of our nation (8)
- MICHAEL MORRIS: Law takes a back seat to pandering (8)
- MARQUS WILLIAMS: Protests are a demand for change (7)
- ROSS RAMSEY: GOP finds itself in a bind (7)
- OUR VIEWPOINT: Extended school day a reasonable solution (6)
Brazos Monthly
Gulf Coast Giants
Latest News
- Richwood building new path to elementary school
- Angleton makes city manager permanent
- Retired sheriff's sergeant remembered as a prankster, positive influence
- Eight infected Windsong residents remain out of hospital
- Summer conditioning
- Roughneck helps kids gain fishing experience
- Voting grant to help county election process
- Community calendar for June 11, 2020
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.