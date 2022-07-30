PEARLAND — It’s been a while since a Pearland 12U All-Star team has made it to Waco for the Southwest Region Little League World Series tournament, let alone represent Texas against the rest of the nation in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
That is going to change.
The Pearland 12U All-Star team will be making their first trip to Waco in more than seven years next week with a chance to face the 10 best Little League teams in the nation next month.
“That has been the goal from Day 1,” Pearland coach Aaron Cummings said. “We haven’t talked about it a lot, and we don’t say the word a lot. We have tried not to look too far ahead because they are 12 years old, and every 12-year-old kid who plays Little League baseball knows about Williamsport and wants to go, as do the guys like me.”
Pearland won the state tournament last Tuesday in Tyler to get to Waco by beating Lufkin, 8-0, Bridge City, 4-0, and El Campo, 17-5. The team heads to Waco with a 9-0 record after more than two months together.
“It’s a great group of kids, and it’s a team with a lot of personality,” Cummings said. “They have fun playing the game. I think we are extremely athletic and do pretty well in all phases of the game, but our athleticism makes us stand out.
“It is probably the fastest team I have coached in my 15 years of coaching.”
The team consists of Manuel Castillo Jr., Malachi Clark, Landon Karel, Kaiden ‘Bubs’ Shelton, Jake Zurek, Jacolby Mayberry, Jackson Wolfe, Ford Hill, Ethan Richardson, Corey Kahn, Cooper Arbaugh, Cohen Hartman and Austin Cummings. Cummings is assisted by Rob Zurek and Andrew Solomon.
The 12U program is an eight-team Texas East State champion. Pearland is also no stranger to Williamsport, the site for the annual World Series. The program has sent three teams to the central Pennsylvania town in 2010, 2014 and 2015 — finishing third in the nation in ’15, Cummings said. The last time a Pearland team went to Waco was in 2016.
The Little League Baseball World Series is Aug. 17 to Aug. 28.
“It is the pinnacle, and there is not a better tournament in the world, probably through high school,” Cummings said.
The 12U All-Star team processes a combination of a productive offense and shutdown pitching staff. Speed is what churns the Pearland running game and contributes to an already solid defensive team.
“When you have an offense like ours, and you have really good pitching, that’s obviously a good combination,” Cummings said.
Throughout the team’s summer journey, two games have stood out to Cummings — the middle game of both the sectional and state tournaments.
In sectionals, Pearland jumped on Post Oak early and often for a dominating 16-8 victory against a typically solid pitching staff, Cummings said.
“They have been a good program over the years and somebody that we have played frequently,” Cummings said. “We got a big lead on them. They started a kid that we had seen twice before. He is a good, solid pitcher, and we just jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Then we got a few runs in the next few innings and opened up a big lead.
“We felt good about our chances of winning that tournament and that particular game, but we weren’t expecting to run away with that game like we did. The pitching was good, but our offense launched us in that game. We scored 16 runs in that game, and that is probably a team that doesn’t give up 16 runs very often.”
Pearland took the sectional title with an 11-1 win over Post Oak.
The second game of the state tournament against Bridge City was the other game Cummings highlighted.
Both teams were scoreless through the first three innings before Pearland broke through with a couple of clutch hits. The 4-0 score was the smallest margin of victory Pearland has had throughout tournament play.
“Those middle games are important because if you are in the winner’s bracket, you have to win one more game to win the tournament, but the loser of that middle game has to win three games,” Cummings said. “... It was a tough game and kind of a grind, and I think that set us up for winning state.”
Pearland went on to win the state tournament over El Campo — the same team that swept Sweeny for the District 18 championship last month. Through the sectional and state tournaments, Pearland has outscored its opponents, 73-17, including two shutout wins.
“You have to have four good pitchers at a minimum because of the way the tournaments and the pitch counts work in Little League,” Cummings said. “The really good teams have three or four, and every once in a while, you will find a team with one or two exceptional ones. Our pitchers are good, but we don’t have that one pitcher who strikes out 15.
“... I think we are at the top end of the number of kids we can throw out there, and I think it is a good luxury to have.”
Pearland has a deep rotation of about five or six arms, although the team often does not have to use that many arms, Cummings said. The staff has a combination of good velocity and a good secondary pitch that has helped separate them from the rest of the competition.
“I think that is how we have been able to keep teams off-balanced,” Cummings said. “Some of the teams we’ve had success against hitting have been kids that throw pretty well but don’t have a curveball or a slider to throw us off-balanced, or at least a very good one.
“I think our kids have been successful because they can throw multiple pitches.”
Cummings highlighted a performance from Kahn, who threw a complete game in the sectional championship against Post Oak.
“He kept them off-balanced and didn’t let them get anything going,” Cummings said. “‘Bubs’ Shelton is a big, strong kid that comes after people, and he has thrown well for us both in state and in sectional.
“And a couple of others, Austin Cummings and Jackson Wolfe, have given us some big innings as well.”
Pearland competes in District 15, which is made up of the southeast Houston area, and Section 3 expands into more of the greater Houston metroplex, Cummings said.
The Southwest Region Tournament features Pearland out of East Texas, Wylie Little League in Abilene out of West Texas, and a team from Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Louisiana.
Four games are needed to win the eight-team region tournament.
“In the sectional and state brackets, there is the ‘if’ game, so they are a double-elimination tournament,” Cummings said. “If you have someone come out of the loser’s bracket, like when El Campo played us, had they beat us in the game we ended up winning for state, they would have had to beat us again. A big difference at regional is there is no ‘if’ game. It is double-elimination, but when you get to the championship game, it is a winner-take-all for Williamsport.”
Pearland’s first contest is at 1 p.m. Thursday against Arkansas at Marvin Norcross Stadium. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network, and all games will be nationally televised on the Longhorn Network or ESPN. The winner of Thursday’s opening games will play the winner between Mississippi and New Mexico at 4 p.m. Friday.
The team is hosting a fundraiser and send-off party at 6 p.m. today at Grace Pizza & Shakes in Pearland. Twenty percent of sales will fund the team’s travel costs.
“We’ve got a great chance,” Cummings said. “You obviously have to make it to Waco to have a chance, and we have made it to Waco, but the goal is to go to Williamsport. You can kind of fall in love with it since you are going to be on ESPN and the Longhorn Network, and obviously, these kids have never been on TV.
“So there are a lot of distractions, but it is a cool experience to be able to go to Waco. We don’t just want to go to Waco or just go to Williamsport; we want to win the whole tournament. There are 6,000 teams that start at some level, and it boils down to 10 that go to Williamsport. We want to go to Williamsport, and we want to be the last of the 10 standing in the championship game.”
