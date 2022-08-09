CLUTE — The Brazoswood High School varsity volleyball team started its 2022 regular season with a bang on Tuesday night at home in a 25-14, 25-10, 25-19 sweep at the Performance Gymnasium.
The Lady Bucs handled business in the first set as junior outside hitter Olivia Stringer got the first emphatic kill of the season for Brazoswood, which set the tone for her night.
“She is on fire right now,” Brazoswood head coach Elizabeth Limas said. “She’s got the energy and is a three-year letterman. We’ve always expected great things from her, but this year, things are really flowing.”
After a kill from senior outside hitter Reagan Blank made it 6-2, the Lady Bucs continued to extend their lead with a timely kill from senior opposite hitter Tori Hillis as Brazoswood was up 8-3.
The Lady Mustangs would get as close as 13-9, but the Lady Bucs took over down the stretch of the first set with solid team play in front of the net and the ability to keep rallies alive.
Following a kill by junior middle blocker Celeste Edling to keep Brazoswood on a roll, the Lady Bucs got back-to-back kills from junior middle blocker Landrie Heble for the final points of the set.
The second set was controlled from start to finish by the Lady Bucs as they were able to take advantage of several key mental mistakes by the Lady Mustangs.
Blank would get an emphatic kill in front of the net to make it 6-2, and the Lady Bucs did not look back from that point on until the end of the set.
“Reagan is a true leader,” Limas said. “She definitely leads by example and is a great kid. She’s very powerful and is definitely a force to be reckoned with. Tonight, she utilized that finesse game that we all talk about. She’s doing a great job for us.”
Brazoswood senior setter Olivia Mulholland had one of her many timely assists on the night as she perfectly set up Hillis for a kill to extend the lead to 10-2.
Stringer continued her excellent night with a perfectly placed kill to make it 16-5, while Edling tacked on another kill later in the set as Brazoswood was in complete control at 20-8.
An ace by Stringer was the finishing touch to end the second set as the Lady Bucs went up 2-0 in dominant fashion.
Kills by the trio of Stringer, Blank and Hillis had the Lady Bucs up 8-3 early with yet another quick start in the third set, while Heble had back-to-back kills shortly after as Brazoswood was up 12-6.
However, North Shore finally got things going in the third set to put Brazoswood on its toes. Following some back-and-forth action, the Lady Mustangs took advantage of a string of mistakes by the Lady Bucs as North Shore suddenly was down just 17-15.
Brazoswood didn’t panic and got the job done the rest of the way as Edling had back-to-back kills to make it 19-15. The Lady Bucs would end the night with consecutive aces from Blank to take the set 25-19 and sweep North Shore 3-0 in straight sets.
“We’ve just got to learn from it,” Limas said. “We had our moments where we should have capitalized on a lot of opportunities that we did not. We will learn from it and move on.”
Stringer had a stellar match as she led the Lady Bucs with 14 kills, while Mulholland was all over the floor and led Brazoswood with a match-high 30 assists.
The Lady Bucs (1-0) will next participate in the three-day John Turner Classic in Pearland, where they will open play at noon Thursday against Bellaire High School.
