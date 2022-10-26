FOOTBALL
Iowa Colony could not keep up with state-ranked El Campo, losing 62-17 Friday to the District 12-4A, D-I leaders.
Quarterback Kamal Martin rushed for 45 yards on four carries and a touchdown, and Eric Mosley finished with eight carries for 49 yards and a score.
Jacody Miles and Treshaun O’Neal each led the Pioneers’ (1-3, 2-6) with 12 tackles. Haydon Caston recorded eight stops and a pass defensed.
The Pioneers will host Bay City on Friday.
Sweeny drops home game: The Sweeny Bulldogs lost their fifth consecutive game with Friday’s 49-7 defeat to Brookshire Royal in District 10-4A, D-II action at Bulldog Stadium.
Hagen Greenberg led the Bulldogs on defense with 10 tackles and an interception. Timmy Shepard also had an interception, and Peyton Pierce and Jesse Sanchez each recorded a sack.
The Bulldogs (0-4, 1-7) will travel Friday to Sealy.
Tidehaven blanks Danbury: The Danbury Panthers mustered 145 yards of offense while Tidehaven racked up 321 on the ground in the Panthers’ 35-0 loss to the Tigers on Friday in District 14-3A, D-II.
Quarterback Mason Ahart was 4-of-15 passing for 65 yards and two interceptions. Senior running back Kamrin McKinney was back in action following an injury stint. He finished with 47 yards on 13 carries.
The Panthers (0-5, 1-8) will conclude the regular season Friday at Brazos.
’Necks shut out Cougars: The Columbia Roughnecks freshmen football team got back on track last week with a 42-0 win over La Marque.
The win marks the fifth shutout for the ’Necks (7-1).
Quarterback Cade Thoe led the passing game, completing 5-of-6 throws and a touchdown to Robert Reyes.
The offensive line paved the way for running backs Logan Lewis, Bradley Gilliam, Bryce Pinheiro and Noah Wallace.
The defense was led by Luke Breazeale, Braden Gilliam, Corbyn Powers, William Patrick and Landyn Solis.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady ’Necks go unbeaten in district
The Columbia Lady ’Necks ended the District 26-4A season unbeaten after sweeping La Marque, 25-13, 25-18, 25-9 Friday.
Kate Kondra produced a team-high 14 kills, followed by five from Payton Damborsky. Damborsky also had four service aces, six digs and 19 assists.
Hayley Broussard and Brooklyn Wood each contributed four blocks, and Katelynn Lewis recorded 14 digs.
The Lady Necks will end the regular season Friday against Danbury.
Iowa Colony sweeps Stafford: The Lady Pioneers kept their playoff hopes alive Friday by sweeping Stafford, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 in District 26-4A play.
Kaylee Preston led the Lady Pioneers with 12 kills, followed by six from Taylor Bonner-Williams. Preston also had four service aces and 15 digs.
Riley Vincent had 12 digs, and Kaydee Howard finished with 22 assists for the Lady Pioneers (5-6, 6-14).
