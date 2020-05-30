Brazoswood soccer completed a three-peat for the District 23-6A title , earning multiple Lady Buccaneers places on the Class 6A Region III and All-State selections.
The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches awarded the accolades for the 2019-20 season.
Senior Maddie Bowers earned first team All-State, senior Aaliyah Casas garnered first team All-Region and junior Meghan Schwertner was selected to the All-Region second team.
“This is an amazing accomplishment for all three of these outstanding and talented players,” Brazoswood coach Kim Blank said. “It is great that the other coaches in the region and state also recognized the amazing skill, ability and contribution that all three players have made.”
Bowers, a University of Houston signee, scored 38 goals and added 18 assists in the abbreviated campaign, while Casas, an East Texas Baptist signee, scored 28 goals and delivered 20 assists. Schwertner was the lone returning starter on the defense from last season and put five goals in the back of the net.
Other All-State first team selections were Fort Bend Ridge Point’s CJ Hellinger; Katy Tompkins’ Avery Burchett; and Deer Park’s Arely Alaniz.
The second team All-State selections were Houston Clear Lake’s Alyssa Andrea; Deer Park’s MaKayla Baxter; Houston Memorial’s Blakeley Buckingham; and Humble Kingwood’s Emma Elbert.
Rounding out the All-State honorable mention are Deer Park’s Rachel Torres; Humble Kingwood’s Jenna Bodron; Katy Tompkins’ Skylar Parker; and Katy Seven Lakes’ Paige Boucher.
First team All-Region picks included Houston Bellaire’s Cate Plagens; George Ranch’s Emilee Ulke; Houston Memorial’s Callie Hurley and Reagan Goodwine; Kingwood’s Jenelle Dumais; Fort Bend Ridge Point’s Sarah Gillespie; Beaumont West Brook’s Hannah Dockens; Katy Seven Lakes Arianna Ghafari; and Houston Memorial’s Kelsey Hranicky.
Second team All-Region: Katy Mayde Creek’s Kirsten Baxa; LC Clear Falls’ Maddy anderson; Pearland’s Maritza Bohorquez-Ortega; Katy Seven Lakes’ Peyton Guidry; Houston Clear Lake’s Kyra Guhl; Katy Tompkins’ Felicia Hernandez; Fort Bend Ridge Point’s Chayse Corfman; Clear Springs’ Alex Staat; Kingwood’s Ellie Smith; Pearland’s Milan Camby; and Fort Bend Ridge Point’s Cameryn Parsons.
All-Region honorable mention: Clear Springs’ Avery Pyle; Pasadena Dobie’s Taiya Mitchell; Katy Seven Lakes’ Phoebe Harpole; Houston Clear Lake’s Rebekka Rehrer; Houston Clear Lake’s Logan Heausler; and Katy Tompkins’ Lauryn Wild.
