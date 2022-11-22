CLUTE
The Thanksgiving break arrived in time for Angleton and Brazoswood.
The two teams have played a combined 17 games in 11 days, but Angleton had enough gas left in the tank to get by a pesky Bucs squad for a 63-49 victory Tuesday at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
“We’ve gotten our football guys back, we have six football guys, and we’ve had two practices and played eight games, so this has been a good learning experience,” Brazoswood coach Michael Tummins said. “There are things in non-district you want these guys to learn. Many of these guys are sophomores or had to go from playing freshmen to the varsity level, which is a lot different.”
The Wildcats (7-2) jumped out to a 17-2 lead en route to a 19-8 advantage after the first quarter, but a 12-0 run by Brazoswood (1-7) gave the Bucs a halftime lead. Angleton then broke a tie at 31 by scoring the final nine points of the third quarter and closing the game for its fourth straight win.
“I think the number of games in the number of days caught up to us,” Angleton coach Thomas Josey said. “We need some rest. We’ve played about eight games in four days.”
After the first 1:59 of the game, Braydon Campbell got the scoring started with a 3-pointer on a pass from Kwame Roy. An Angleton turnover led to a bucket for Brazoswood’s Papa Bousso, but the Wildcats scored the next 14 points.
Majestic Ford deposited two points in transition, Tony Jackson connected on a free throw, and Ford’s basket pushed Angleton’s lead to 8-2 with 2:33 left in the opening quarter.
Campbell’s drive to the basket, Jackson’s bucket in transition and Campbell’s 3-pointer with 1:17 left made it a 15-2 game. Coming off the bench, Myalek Woods deposited two for a 17-2 lead with 28.5 remaining.
Brazoswood salvaged the quarter by scoring in the final four possessions — a bucket from Cameron Rodriguez on a pass from Caleb Jefferson, a free throw by Rodriguez and a 3-pointer from Jayden Blackmon closed the deficit to 19-8.
That momentum carried over for the Bucs, who opened the second quarter with a 12-0 run to lead 20-19.
Rodriguez converted an and-one, Rodriguez found Blackmon for a 3-pointer and back-to-back transition buckets by Miguel Nava and Jefferson gave the Bucs their first lead of the game with 5:56 remaining in the half.
“We had bad shots, we were shooting 3 after 3, and they weren’t falling, and nobody wanted to attack the basket,” Josey said. “That was our speech at halftime — get to the basket, see something go in and maybe you can work your way out. But if you continue to shoot those bad shots, it’s not going to happen.”
Each team went back and forth until Ford’s free throw gave Angleton a 23-22 lead with 2:43 left in the first half. Rodriguez connected from downtown for a 25-23 Bucs lead with 1:29 left. Colton Naquin’s transition bucket on an Angleton turnover pushed the lead to 27-23 for the eventual halftime score. Naquin led the Bucs with 14 points.
While Rodriguez’s and-one got the run going, Blackmon made his presence felt on and off the court with his 3-pointer, defense and speech in the huddle before the start of the second quarter.
“Jayden Blackmon got in front of everyone and said, ‘Look, we’re done playing this way,’” Tummins said. “Jayden was the one who sparked that run for us.”
The Wildcats responded to open the third quarter with Ford’s drive to the basket, giving Angleton a 31-29 lead with 4:15 remaining. Naquin’s drive tied the game at 31, but the Bucs did not score another point in the final 3:28 while the Wildcats scored nine straight points to lead 40-31.
The Wildcats’ run started with Woods coming off the bench with a bucket. Langston Myrick connected on a free throw, and Campbell made an and-one and a transition 2 later in the quarter. The front end of Myrick’s one-and-one concluded Angleton’s 9-0 run.
The Wildcats, who shot 8-of-22 in the first half, went 6-of-12 from the floor in the third quarter. Woods, who played for the Wildcats football team last Friday, turned in a solid performance. He recorded four points and three steals in the third quarter, each turning into Angleton points. He added six in the fourth quarter and ended the game with 14 points and two assists.
“That is the thing about Myalek, he was one of our starters from last year, and he is trying to find his groove,” Josey said. “I told him, ‘The shot may not be there, but you can always play defense,’ and he loves it. He loves getting after people, and I’ll take it any day of the week.”
Campbell led the Wildcats with 15 points, followed by Ford with 14.
Brazoswood drew within six points, 45-39, following Derek DeLong’s basket with 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. Angleton closed the game on an 18-10 advantage, including scores in nine of the final 10 possessions.
Busso put in solid minutes for the Bucs and was a cog in the paint against the taller and athletic Angleton lineup. However, the senior fouled out with 4:50 remaining in the game, opening up the paint for the Wildcats. He finished with four points.
“He’s a senior and has been with me since he was on the freshman team. He competes,” Tummins said. “He is a nice calm presence, and when he talks, everyone listens.”
While the Bucs’ last lead was 4:56 left in the third quarter and Angleton outscored Brazoswood 40-22 in the second half, Tummins felt confident about his team moving forward.
“The score doesn’t reflect how close we are,” he said. “There is an old saying, ‘When you water the roots, but you don’t see the roots growing.’ So right now, we are not seeing our roots growing, but that plant is about to blossom.”
Each team will get a much-needed break. Angleton reopens play Monday at Columbia, and the Bucs will host Friendswood next Tuesday.
