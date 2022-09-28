ANGLETON
Following losses in the first two sets, momentum shifted, and an opportunity to snatch a District 18-5A victory for Angleton was alive.
The Ladycats clawed their way back into the match, collecting 25-19 and 25-13 victories to force a decisive fifth game.
However, with Game 5 knotted at 13, La Porte junior outside hitter Bailey Upshaw received a set from her teammate and slammed the ball over Angleton blockers.
The air grew thin in the Angleton gymnasium as the ball drifted closer to Angleton's back line. As it finally hit, a call of "in" favored La Porte. Angleton head coach Cheyenne Lansford disagreed with the call.
“It's frustrating when line judges don't necessarily watch,” Lansford said. “But I am not going to blame the entirety of the game for what was a tough call.”
La Porte followed with the final point for a 25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 13-25, 15-13 victory Tuesday night at Angleton High School.
The loss drops the Ladycats to 1-4 in district play and 8-13 overall. La Porte improves to 3-3 in district action.
“I like our fight and willingness to come back,” Lansford said. “Even in the fifth set, we're down more than five points, and we were able to come back and tie it up 13-13.”
The first set was tight through the first 22 points as neither team had more than a two-point lead.
La Porte broke away with a 9-2 run and forced Lansford to call her second timeout.
“One thing we talked about before we broke it out was that we have to start faster. I mean, that's been the problem,” Lansford said.
La Porte claimed the first set, 25-19.
“What I learned about myself is that when we're struggling on offense, we're probably going to change the lineup pretty quickly within the next game,” she said.
The trend continued in the second as La Porte kept Angleton at arm's length. The Bulldogs would respond whenever the Ladycats decreased the lead or tied the match.
Lansford made a change between the second and third set and went from a 6-2 to a 5-1 rotation.
“I think that is what got us back in the game,” she said.
Lansford normally does not change lineups frequently as she wants her players to work through adversity.
“I don't like making changes frequently because I like for us to get in a groove and then know what's going to be happening in the next set. I don't like making a ton of crazy random stops or different lineups every single time,” she said.
Following the change to a 5-1, the Ladycats jumped out to a 12-3 start in the third set, headlined by senior setter Chelsey Owens and sophomore middle blocker Paige Smith.
Smith led the Ladycats in kills with 10, eight of her kills coming off of assists from Owens.
“Both of them play club. So both of them are used to having to be dynamic and move and being able to like listening to your partner,” Lansford said.
Smith got three straight blocks, all assisted by Owens during the run, which forced a La Porte timeout.
“This is actually her (Smith’s) first year playing middle ever other than she played middle in club last year, so that was kind of like her first indoctrination to it, but she loves the slide," Lansford said.
Angleton scored the final three points, with a kill from senior middle blocker Lee’Andra Foston and outside hitter Brooklyn Smith, alongside a double-team block from both.
The Ladycats grew their lead in the fourth set to as much as 13 to force a fifth game.
For La Porte, junior outside hitter Kera Arrington and senior middle hitter Chloe Paul combined for 25 kills to lead the way. Paul’s power was sometimes overwhelmed, and the Ladycats searched for an adjustment.
“I don't think we realize like because she jumps high and hangs our block as she's swinging and then our block is still on the way up, so then we talked about OK, 'We've got to get there sooner and press earlier because her arm swings fast so just making the small adjustments,” Lansford said.
She did not believe fatigue played a role in the final set but instead finishing sets with more powerful hits.
“One thing that we do kill ourselves with is whenever there's a very long rally like the balls gone over the net four or five times; we wind up getting this route when we're just getting the ball back over," Lansford said. "When what I tell them is, the longer the rally goes, the more intense you have to play, the harder you have to swing."
Senior Kennedy O’Leary spiked nine balls while having five of the team's nine aces.
After earning three aces in the first set, the Bulldogs did not have an ace for the rest of the match. Meanwhile, the Ladycats had an ace in every set other than the first.
Angleton returns to the court at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Galveston Ball.
