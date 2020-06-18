A proposal to lift a rule prohibiting live streaming of Friday night high school football games in Texas for the 2020-21 season is still possible, but University Interscholastic League officials have yet to make a decision to put the ban on hiatus.
The proposal discussed during the governing body’s meeting Tuesday and Wednesday would be only for this year, officials said.
Southern Brazoria County athletics directors are OK with an exception because of possible crowd limits caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, but wouldn’t want to rule dropped permanently, they said.
“Any other year I’d be totally against it because high school football is for Friday nights and being a part of the crowd,” Columbia Athletics Director Brent Mascheck said. “It’s more than being about the football game. But this year being the season that it is and not knowing what it’s going to look like, it would be good this year.”
Watching high school football in person is part of what brings communities together, Sweeny Athletics Director Randy Lynch said, and he wouldn’t want that threatened by allowing live streaming of games during normal times. The pandemic has him more comfortable with a short-term change.
“I think in a small community like ours, Friday nights is a communitywide thing and supports everyone involved,” Lynch said. “I wasn’t surprised by it because of the direction COVID is popping up throughout the state. I think it’s going to take some of the excitement, but it gives people an opportunity to have an alternative if they don’t feel comfortable coming out. Safety is our No. 1 priority.”
The UIL board authorized UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt to alter and/or waive rules to comply with restrictions imposed by government officials to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a May 1 news release. Lifting the ban on Friday night live streaming is among the ideas Breithaupt is said to be considering, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football reported.
A proposal the UIL board adopted this week will raise scrimmage fees for officials to $150 in football, and $100 in volleyball, soccer, basketball, soccer, baseball and softball. It will also provide a flat rate structure for basketball games.
